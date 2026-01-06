Vicky Davila is a Colombian media personality and an independent presidential candidate.

Davila was born on May 30, 1973, in Tulua, Cauca Valley.

She is aligned with far-right factions within the political landscape and advocates for “economic freedom” and pledged to fight corruption and organized crime.

Education and career

The presidential candidate studied Communication Studies at the private Autonomous University of the West in Cali.

Davila started working at TV Hoy News Program in 1994.

The news program was owned by the Pastrana family, one of whose members is former president Andres Pastrana.

In 1998, the presidential candidate started working at RCN Radio, and later that year became a news anchor for Noticias RCN.

From 2007 to 2016, Davila directed and hosted the morning news program of radio station La FM.

In 2019, the Gillinski Group took over Semana and appointed Davila as editorial director, leading to mass resignation by the senior staff.

The presidential candidate worked at the news outlet Semana for five years and was the editorial director for four years.

Davila left her job at Semana in November 2024 to pursue her presidential candidacy for the upcoming 2026 elections.

The presidential candidate was accused of using Semana as a campaign platform in the months leading up to her resignation.

Ties to the mafia

Davila has been married to Jose Gnecco, the son of late crime boss Lucas Gnecco, since 2008.

The Clan is based in Valledupar, Cesar, in the Caribbean region of the country, and exercises control over organized crime in the Caribbean region.

The Gnecco Clan started its illegal activities in the 1960s when they started trafficking marijuana.

Since the 70s, Davila’s in-laws began trafficking cocaine, quickly becoming an ultra-wealthy family in Colombia.

They have been involved in regional politics since 1990, when Jorge Gnecco became deputy of the Cesar province.

His brother, Lucas Gnecco, was the governor of the Cesar province from 1992 until 1998.

Jorge’s other brother, Pepe Gnecco, became a Senator in 1998.

Jorge and Salvatore Mancuso, who would later become the commander of paramilitary organization AUC, formed a semi-legal paramilitary group called the Convivir Guaymaral in 1996 to protect their shady business interests.

Jorge got his cousin, Hugo Gnecco, elected as mayor of Magdalena capital, Santa Marta, with the help of drug trafficker and mass child rapist Hernan Giraldo, according to Jorge Noguera, a convicted intelligence chief of the now-defunct intelligence agency DAS.

Despite the connections Davila has with the crime family, she, like most other right-wing politicians, runs her campaign on “combating crime to guarantee security.”