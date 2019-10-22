Colombia’s peace movement announces new protest

Colombia’s peace movement announced a new march to demand government compliance with a peace deal with demobilized FARC rebels and the resumption of talks with ELN guerrillas.

The announcement of the November 15 date followed days after a series of student protests that were ended violently by masked infiltrators and riot police.

According to Defendamos la Paz, which has the support of influential politicians and social organizations, they will return to the streets and have extended their list of demands.

The movement mobilized tens of thousands of people in more than 50 cities and town across Colombia when they protested against the mass killing of human rights defenders and community leaders in July.

President Ivan Duque, who tried to take part in the march, was expelled by protesters in the Caribbean city of Cartagena.

This time, the peace movement does not just want Duque to comply with the 2016 peace deal with the FARC, but also resume peace talks with ELN guerrillas he suspended in January.

Peace movement goals

Respect the rights to life and peace

Strict compliance with peace deal

Defend the transitional justice system that includes war crimes tribunal and truth commission

Immediate resumption of peace talks with ELN guerrillas

Comply with 1,500 agreements made with social organizations

Defend the lives of social leaders and former FARC combatants

Implement agreements to improve the quality of life of citizens

Promote dialogue in any kind of conflict

Maintain international mechanisms to monitor peace process and human rights

Maintain international support for peace

The Duque administration has come under increased pressure over its chronic failures and delays to implement the peace deal, the militaristic response to social protest and general discontent over the government.

While the peace movement is preparing international protests, Congress is set to vote on a motion of no confidence against controversial Defense Minister Guillermo Botero.

The State Council is studying the allegedly illegal sinking of victim representation in Congress and the Supreme Court is investigating Duque’s political patron, former President Alvaro Uribe.

Students are celebrating a “Week of Indignation” in protest at the police repression of previous protests and government policies they believe are in violation of their rights.

All this is happening amid a wave of anti-government protests throughout South America, most recently in Bolivia, Chile and Ecuador, and before in Venezuela and Brazil.