Colombia’s attempts to solve triple coronavirus food crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a triple food crisis in Colombia with hundreds of thousands facing famine, farmers unable to sell their produce and food distributors struggling with social distancing.

Meanwhile, coronavirus outbreaks in the country’s ports could disrupt food imports and the minister responsible for food security during the crisis, Agriculture Minister Rodolfo Zea, is expected to appear before the Supreme Court for corruption.

The situation isn’t unique to Colombia, according to the World Food Program (WPF), which estimates some 14,000 throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, mostly in Venezuela, will suffer food shortages this year.

Lockdown triggered immediate hunger

In Colombia, the hunger began almost on first day one of the lockdown on March 25 that sought to slow down the spread of the virus both for the poor and for farmer.

Despite national and local government efforts to provide food, “6% of the respondents didn’t eat anything the day before the survey and reported skipping meals regularly. 13% had only one meal,” the WFP said after a poll.

Meals eaten day before survey

Source: World Food Program

While people starve, farmers’ food rot

Farmers also have begun running into trouble as — while people were starving — the producers food were left with food they couldn’t sell as food distribution networks were disturbed and 5.4 million Colombians were left without a job.

There are products that are in crisis because the costs of collection are higher than what the intermediary pays and, in many cases, no buyer is found, so the food ends up being thrown away, especially fruit. This is a pity, while there are other regions suffering from hunger.

National Farmers Association chief Luis Alejandro Jimenez,

According to Zea, the agriculture ministry has begun a program, involving mainly young farmers, that will allow then to offer their products online as food distribution centers are only allowed to work at 50% of their capacity as a social distancing measure.

A failure to do so previously triggered the closure of food distribution Corabastos in Bogota and La Minorista in Medellin.

Wednesday was Cali‘s turn when an outbreak in the Santa Elema neighborhood forced Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina to shut down the wholesale food market for nine days.

Trouble only beginning

The lockdown was only a warm-up as the coronavirus is going to make it difficult for farmers and for distributors to effectively deliver food to the food shops.

The World Food Program said in April that the global economic crisis is going to make things even worse as at least 900,000 Venezuelan migrants are expected to be put on the brink of starvation.

On top of those, 5.4 million Colombians will be uncertain where their food comes from as Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla refused to decree Congress idea for a temporary basic minimal income.

How to change an entire food supply network

Zea’s plan to create online platforms that would allow consumers to buy directly from farmers should not just be a good deal for both food consumers and farmers, it would help the food distribution centers to meet their social distancing targets.

We are innovating and adapting to the requirements of these times, to guarantee that we reach the peasants in the remote regions of Colombia with the financial resources.

Agriculture Minister Rodolfo Zea

Zea’s innovation sounds a lot like a pilot project in Medellin that sought to mintage the effects of the lockdown by creating a platform that allowed farmers to deliver food packages directly at their customers’door.

Food distributors in biggest fix

While customers and farmers potentially could benefit from the removal of intermediaries, the food distributors appear to be in trouble.

Food distributors staged a massive protest at Corabastos on Thursday after trey were told by Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez they could only work at 35% of their capacity.

The city hall agreed to raise this to 50% in the food distribution center than provides fruit and vegetables for much of central Colombiua.

Meanwhile, the reduced activity at Corabastos may not lead to food shortages and price hikes, according to the Bogota government.