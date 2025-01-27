Colombia to pick up migrants deported from US

Colombia’s foreign ministry said that the air force is sending an aircraft to the United States to pick up 110 people who were being deported.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the flight seeks to guarantee the “compliance with established protocols for the dignified return and the guarantee for the rights of citizens” who are being deported from the US.

The military also sent medical personnel to make sure the people on board have access to healthcare.

On board the plane leaving CATAM military airport in the next few minutes are Colombian immigration officials, as well as personnel from the Foreign Ministry’s Coordination of Assistance to Nationals, and medical personnel. This in order to guarantee respect for the rights of the citizens and to carry out medical monitoring if necessary.

Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry offered to fly home Colombian deportees after President Gustavo Petro disallowed the landing of American military aircraft with Colombian citizens who, according to Petro, had been deported to their native country in chains.

The president’s refusal spurred US President Donald Trump to threaten to impose emergency tariffs on Colombian imports and sanctions on Colombian government officials and Petro supporters.

Trump backed down after Petro announced reciprocal measures and diplomats found a compromise and high-level talks to secure future deportations that respect the rights of Colombian citizens.