Colombia names final squad for World Cup in Russia

Colombia’a national soccer team coach Jose Pekerman on Monday named his final 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The Argentine coach had been waiting for news on the fitness of defender Cristian Zapata and midfielder Abel Alguilar but both are included as reserve William Tesillo misses out.

Otherwise there are no surprises in the selection with the squad having already been cut to 24 players before last Friday’s scoreless draw against Egypt in a friendly.

Colombia will kick off the World Cup campaign against Japan on June 19 before facing Poland on June 24 with the final group game against Senegal scheduled four days later.

Pekerman’s side will be hoping to at least emulate the performance from Brazil ’14 when an inspired James Rodriguez led them to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in the country’s history.

World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

David Ospina (Arsenal)

Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali)

Jose Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders

Cristian Zapata (Milan)

Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham)

Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven)

Oscar Murillo (Pachuca)

Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors)

Johan Mojica (Girona )

Yerry Mina (Barcelona)

Midfielders

Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors)

Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol)

Jefferson Lerma (Levante)

Jose Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion)

James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich)

Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali)

Mateus Uribe (America)

Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate)

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus)

Forwards

Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco)

Miguel Borja (Palmeiras)

Carlos Bacca (Villarreal)

Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla)

