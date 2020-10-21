Colombia calls police who discovered 2018 election fraud plot to trial

Colombia’s prosecution on Tuesday called the policemen who discovered that the party of President Ivan Duque sought mafia support to rig the 2018 elections to trial.

According to the prosecution, the two police intelligence officials were illegally wiretapping other policemen suspected of corruption.

The scent of a cover-up

The investigation against the cops is controversial because it adds to evidence that Prosecutor General Francisco Barbosa is trying to cover up the alleged alleged election fraud.

The cops were called to trial four months after their arrest while investigations into the Duque campaign’s collusion with the drug trafficking organization of Marquitos Figueroa have barely progressed.The journalists who revealed the evidence that the Democratic Center party conspired with late money launderer Jose Guillermo Hernandez have accused the chief prosecutor of withholding evidence.

Barbosa is a long-time friend of the president and worked with one of the main suspects in the narco fraud plot during the 2018 election campaign.

Supreme Court does make progress

While the Prosecutor General’s Office is facing increasingly louder corruption allegations, the Supreme Court recently announced it would continue investigating former President Alvaro Uribe’s alleged leading role in the conspiracy.

Uribe, the president’s political patron, allegedly ordered his former aide to coordinate vote-buying with Figueroa’s money launderer ahead of the second round of the elections.

The former president resigned from the Senate earlier this year after the Supreme Court placed him under house arrest while investigating the alleged tampering of witness who have claimed Uribe and his brother co-founded a paramilitary group in the 1990’s.

The high court transferred investigations into Uribe’s alleged criminal activity to a lower court after Uribe’s renunciation of his congressional privileges with the exception of the election fraud probe.

Because Uribe allegedly used his position as senator to commit election fraud this investigation remains a matter to be investigation by the Supreme Court where the former president wields little influence.