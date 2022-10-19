Colombia accuses former army captain of drug trafficking

Colombia’s prosecution indicted a former army captain and four former soldiers over their alleged drug trafficking activities with paramilitary organization AGC.

According to the prosecution, the five former officials provided logistical support to AGC drug lord Juan Larinson Castro, a.k.a. “Matamba,” in the southwestern Nariño province.

Police said in May that Matamba was killed in an operation two months after the paramilitary commander allegedly escaped from Bogota’s La Picota prison.

Matamba’s alleged friends in the military

The ties between the allegedly killed commander of the AGC’s “Southern Cordillera” group and the military were initially revealed by former colonel Robinson Javier Gonzalez, who was arrested earlier this year.

According to Gonzalez, among the former military officials providing military support to Matamba was the former commander of Colombia’s armed forces, retired General Leonardo Barrero.

Curiously, the prosecution announced no progress in the investigation into Barrero, who was allegedly called “The Godfather” by his alleged drug trafficking associates.

The five former military officials and their four alleged associates in the AGC’s Southern Cordillera group had already been arrested, according to local media.

Former Lieutenant Colonel Harry Leonardo Gomez and five others have already plead guilty on criminal charges related to their drug trafficking activity with the AGC.

Military submerged in scandals

The Matamba scandal is the latest in a flurry of scandals over the alleged ties between Colombia’s military and organized crime.

Since 2019, at least three former generals have been accused of providing logistical support to drug traffickers.

One former general has been accused of arms trafficking and the former National Army chief has been accused of illegally spying on journalists, opposition politicians and the Supreme Court.