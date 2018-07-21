Bogota socio-economic statistics

Capital city Bogota is Colombia’s main economic engine. The capital generated almost 27% of Colombia’s entire gross domestic product (DP) in 2017. It’s population exceeded 8 million residents in 2016, not including re rest of the vast urban conglomerate.

Bogota’s socio-economic profile

Bogota GDP per sector

Bogota’s economy is mainly based on the service sector, and benefits from its prominent role in being home to the country’s political. What would be the city’s industry has largely moved to the surrounding Cundinamarca province.

Source: DANE

Bogota’s economic development per sector

Bogota’s developing economy has mainly been beneficial for the city’s financial sector, largely controlled by Grupo Aval of the country’s richest man, Luis Carlos Sarmiento.

Source: DANE

Bogota GDP growth

Compared to the country’s provinces, Bogota’s economy has been consistently growing faster. In 2017, the capital’s economy grew an impressive 8% while the national economy grow only 1.8%, according to statistics agency DANE.

Source: DANE

Bogota GDP per capita

Bogota’s GDP per capita has been similar to the global average, but considerably higher than that of the country. I 2017, the capital’s GDP per head was 60% higher than Colombia’s average.

Source: DANE

Bogota inflation rate

Bogota’s 2017 inflation rate was slight higher than Colombia’s average of 4.06, Over the past decade, Bogota rate rate is very similar to that of the national average.

Source: DANE

Bogota unemployment rate

Colombia’s 2017 unemployment rate was again higher than the national average, despite efforts of a series of socialist mayors to generate more employment after years of mass displacement to the city.

Source: DANE

Bogota poverty rate

Bogota’s poverty rate has been rising over the past few years and reached 2.4% in 2017. This is considerably lower than the national average of 7.4%.

Source: DANE

Bogota GINI coefficient

Bogota’s GINI coefficient, which measures income equality, dropped to 49.8% following successive national government policies to reduce Colombia’s extreme poverty.

Source: DANE

