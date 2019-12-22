Anti-government concert in Medellin draws thousands

A concert against the government of Colombia’s President Ivan Duque drew thousands on Sunday revived anti-government protests that began more than a month ago.

The “Medellin Resists Singing” concert was organized after an anti-government performance in Bogota drew tens of thousands earlier this month.

Following the Bogota festival, actor Santiago Alarcon coined the idea to organize a similar concert in Medellin to remind the government that also in Colombia’s second largest city support for an ongoing national strike is alive and well.

The idea was welcomed by both music fans and musical acts, who began collecting money online to organize the concert, and with success.

The concert drew many thousands and left a clear signal that support for the leaders of national strikes is unwavering despite violent repression and the government’s refusal to negotiate demands of the strike leaders.

Those attending the concert also wanted the rest of the country to know that “Antioquia isn’t [former President Alvaro] Uribe,” whose main power base used to from his home province and its capital.

Support for Duque’s far-right political patron has been waning for a while and has plummeted during the protests he most vehemently opposes.

The ongoing anti-government protests were sparked by a November 21 national strike that became the largest anti-government protest in more than 40 years.

The strike leaders demand far-reaching economic and peace policy changes from Duque, whose approval rating has plummeted while support for the protests remains high, according to Gallup.

With Christmas and New Year around the corner, the strike organizers have not called any new strikes, but artists and students have successfully maintained support.

Meanwhile, the government has embarked on a media offensive in an attempt to discredit the strike leaders’ demands and diminish their support, but without apparent effect.