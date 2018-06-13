Who is killing the FARC’s demobilized members?

More than 60 former guerrillas of the FARC have been murdered since the group signed peace with Colombia’s government in 2016.

Many of these killings were allegedly carried out by guerrillas who have refused to demobilize and members of paramilitary groups that have opposed leftists for decades.

Colombia’s Prosecutor General’s Office released a report on Tuesday in which it said that it had clarified 26 of the 63 homicides of demobilized guerrillas.

Arrest warrants for 11 of the alleged killers have been issued.

The majority of the suspects were dissident FARC members, followed by paramilitary group Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC).

Who is behind the killings

FARC dissidents – 15 AGC – 7 Organized crime groups – 5 Private individuals – 5 ELN – 4

In the majority of the cases, prosecutors have yet to determine a suspect.

The violence targeting demobilized FARC guerrillas appears to be considerably less than when paramilitary group AUC demobilized between 2003 and 2006.

Thousands of former paramilitary fighters were assassinated after they demobilized, which triggered many to rearm and join groups like the AGC.

The demobilization of the FARC is part of a larger process that seeks to end decades of drug-fueled political violence in Colombia.

