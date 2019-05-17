Video of FARC leader and DEA agents surfaces day after court rejects extradition request

A day after Colombia’s war crimes tribunal rejected a United States extradition request for a FARC leader, a video emerged of the former guerrilla leader talking to presumed undercover DEA agents.

The clip shows FARC leader “Jesus Santrich” talking to DEA informant “Marlon Marin,” the nephew of FARC leader “Ivan Marquez,” and two unknown men believed to be undercover DEA agents.

The face of the visible presumed DEA agent, who could potentially face criminal charges in Colombia after the court established there had been “serious irregularities,” was censored.

The prosecution released the video after the resignation of Prosecutor General Nestor Humberto Martinez, claiming the video contained “irrefutable evidence” Santrich was negotiating a drug deal.

The video could also confirm previously released evidence indicating that the FARC leader entered the meeting believing the talks would be about investments in agricultural projects for reintegrating guerrillas.

The word “drugs” or “cocaine” is not mentioned in the video. The “merchandise” discussed in the video could refer to cocaine, agricultural produce or anything for that matter.

Most importantly, the video is undated, which supports the ruling of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) that there was no way it could to determine whether it was recorded before or after Santrich and his now-demobilized guerrilla group signed peace with the government.

The JEP on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of the FARC leader and investigations into the Prosecutor General’s Office and the DEA, a decision the US embassy said was “regrettable.”

Colombia’s Inspector General said he would appeal the ruling before the Supreme Court while the government of Ivan Duque plunged into its worst crisis since taking office in August last year.