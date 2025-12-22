US confirms ties between Colombia’s ex-president and Jeffrey Epstein

Evidence released by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed ties between Colombia’s former President Andres Pastrana and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a partial release of the so-called Epstein Files, the DOJ released an image and a witness statement provided by Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, that said Pastrana invited the sex offenders to Colombia.

In the witness statement, Maxwell said that she and Pastrana “just became friends” through their love for flying.

I am a helicopter pilot and Andres is a helicopter pilot. And we just became friends and I flew a Blackhawk in Colombia. Ghislaine Maxwell

Images published on social media platform X by journalist Daniel Coronell showed the former president and Maxwell in Colombian Air Force pilot suits.

The images partially confirm reported claims made by Maxwell that she “fired a rocket at a terrorist camp” in Colombia.

Pastrana was first linked to criminal investigations in 2019 when leaked documents showed flight logs that put Pastrana on Epstein’s private aircraft in 2003.

At the time, Pastrana confirmed he knew Epstein.

This time, the former president got into an online fight with his successor, President Gustavo Petro.

The president lashed out at Pastrana on social media platform X, asking how it was possible for a “pedophile” to wear a Colombian military uniform.

How can this distinguished right-wing figure even think of putting a pedophile in the uniform of our military forces? Gustavo Petro

Instead of commenting about his relations with the celebrity child molesters, Pastrana deflected and said, “I am not intimidated by a pedophile.”

I am not intimidated by a pedophile, [Gustavo Petro], who surrounds himself with child rapists and agrees with their sexual slavery of minors. This government is failing to address a crime that falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. And Petro needs to explain his public scandals. Andres Pastrana

Pastrana was mentioned several more times in the files, such as when Epstein’s right-hand woman said that she and Pastrana flew to Cuba to meet with cigar distributors and Fidel Castro.