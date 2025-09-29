United Nations headquarters can’t remain in New York: Petro

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said that the United Nations can’t continue to hold office in the United States after the State Department revoked his visa.

In a post on social media X, Petro said that the State Department’s decision “violates international law.”

The State Department revoked the president’s visa after Petro called on US soldiers to disobey US President Donald Trump over his government’s support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

There is total immunity for presidents who attend the (United Nations General) Assembly. The fact that my visa was revoked for asking the US and Israeli armies not to support genocide, which is a crime against humanity, shows that the US government no longer complies with international law. President Gustavo Petro

“The United Nations headquarters cannot remain in New York,” said Petro, adding that “I propose Doha,” the capital of Qatar, to become the permanent host of the international organization of nation states.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry stressed that “The 1947 Headquarters Agreement obliges the United States to guarantee the entry of state delegations to these bodies.”

Considering the Trump regime’s refusal to guarantee this, it would have become “essential essential to find a completely neutral host country that would allow — regardless of its bilateral relations and political and ideological positions — the Organization itself to issue an authorization to enter the territory of that new host State, in accordance with international law, on the understanding that diplomatic rules of immunity and access take precedence over common migration policy.”

Ahead of the General Assembly and high-level meeting that took place in New York last week, the US Government also revoked the visas of delegate of Palestine.

The US Government has been the main sponsor of Israel’s genocide in the Palestinian Gaza Strip and is one of the few nation states that has consistently refused to recognize State rights to Palestine.