Uribe’s personal assistant resigns over Colombia’s 2018 election fraud scandal

The personal assistant of Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe resigned on Monday after being implicated in a scandal over alleged mafia involvement in a conspiracy to rig the 2018 presidential election.

Maria Claudia Daza allegedly coordinated vote-buying in northern Colombia with Jose Guillermo Hernandez, the alleged money launderer of the drug trafficking organization of Marquitos Figueroa.

Hernandez was murdered in Brazil in May last year.

According to television network Caracol, friends of Daza said she will leave the country on Tuesday claiming “the country convicted her before hearing her.”

In the face of the loss of confidence of someone who has been my mentor and friend more than my boss, I step aside and hand in my irrevocable resignation.

Maria Claudia Daza

Translation: I keep my mouth shut and suck the same dick that everyone else does, or they kill me, my husband, my children, my grandparents, my second cousins, my neighbor Magola, my dog Antonia and the parrot Pepe that my uncle Facundo has on his balcony.

Attorney and journalist Daniel Mendoza

Daza is a childhood friend of Hernandez’ widow, former Miss Colombia Maria Monica Urbina, Uribe’s right hand in the Senate and a witness in a Supreme Court investigation into the far-right politician’s alleged fraud and bribery practices.

MD = Maria Claudia Daza?

In wiretap transcripts that were leaked to journalist Gonzalo Guillen, a woman identified as “MD” told Hernandez two weeks before the second election round that she had a billion pesos ($280,000) for vote-buying.

I got a thousand packs (millions of pesos). what I need is some businessmen to give the list to. I have a business that will give them the money and nobody will know.

“MD”

In the same wiretapped conversation, MD told Hernandez that “Ivan and Uribe sent me to Manaure, Uribia, Riohacha and Maicao. We have to win in La Guajira.”

Hernandez has been linked to money laundering since 2009. He was being wiretapped as part of a murder investigation while coordinating the election fraud.

Duque’s legitimacy on the line

The revelation of the alleged involvement of the drug trafficking organization from La Guajira in the 2018 elections triggered all kinds of investigations, including one by the Supreme Court against Uribe.

Furthermore, the second election fraud allegation has called the legitimacy of Duque into question with many, sometimes jokingly, referring to the runner up in the elections, Senator Gustavo Petro, as “Mr. President.”

The daunting affair of “Ñeñe” Hernandez is not about Uribismo having to give explanations. It is about Ivan Duque, a president of the Republic who was elected with fraud, and is therefore illegitimate. That is what the Supreme Court must address in the face of overwhelming evidence.

Journalist Enrique Santos

The journalists who have been revealing the alleged links between Duque’s Democratic Center party and the mafia said over the weekend that they were being shadowed by subordinates of Prosecutor General Francisco Barbosa, a personal friend of the president.

Barbosa is supposed the be investigating the confessed election fraud, but has no credibility because of his conflict of interest and previous attempts to politicize the prosecution.