Trump suspends aid to Colombia, claims Petro is “illegal drug leader”

US President Donald Trump suspended aid to Colombia, claiming that President Gustavo Petro “is an illegal drug leader.”

In a post on his website Truth Social, Trump claimed that his Colombian counterpart “is strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia.”

Petro “better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely,” the US president added.

The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction and havoc. US President Donald Trump

According to Trump, “Petro does nothing to stop” the production of drugs, “despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing but a long term rip off” of the United States.

Consequently, the US Government will suspend aid to Colombia, said the US president.

AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLOMBIA. US President Donald Trump

In a response, Petro said that “Trump is being misled by his inner circle and advisors” and recommended his US counterpart to “take a good look at Colombia and determine where the drug traffickers are and where the democrats are.”

The main enemy of drug trafficking in Colombia in the 21st century was the person who exposed its ties to Colombia’s political establishment. That person was me. President Gustavo Petro

The aid suspension came hours after the Colombian president urged judicial authorities to take legal action against those allegedly responsible for the extrajudicial execution of a fisherman, who was falsely accused of being a Venezuelan “narcoterrorist” by Trump in September.

On top of that, Colombia’s Interior Minister Armando Benedetti said that a critically injured citizen was being repatriated after allegedly being struck by a US missile in the Caribbean.

The prosecution has begun investigating US claims that this person was trafficking drugs, said Benedetti.

The US military’s extrajudicial executions of alleged drug trafficking suspects in the Caribbean have rapidly deteriorated ties between Washington DC and Bogota, which was long hailed as the United States’ most important ally in South America.