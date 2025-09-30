Part of Colombia’s cabinet renounces US visas amid escalating bilateral tensions

Multiple members of Colombia’s cabinet renounced their US visas in solidarity with President Gustavo Petro.

The US revoked Petro’s visa for his opposition to the US-backed genocide in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio was among the first to announce that she renounced her visa, in what she called “an act of dignity.”

As Minister of Foreign Affairs, I have decided to renounce the US visa. This is an act of dignity in the face of the unacceptable decision to revoke the visa from the President of Colombia. Our sovereignty does not kneel. Colombia demands respect. Rosa Villavicencio

Other top officials have also renounced their visas in solidarity with the president.

Officials who had their visas revoked

Gustavo Petro

President of Colombia

President of Colombia Angie Rodriguez

Director of DAPRE

Director of DAPRE Edwin Palma

Minister of Mines

Minister of Mines Juan Carlos Florian

Minister of Equality

Officials who renounced their visas

Augusto Ocampo

Legal secretary of the Presidency

Legal secretary of the Presidency Rosa Villavicencio

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs German Avila

Minister of Finance

Minister of Finance Cielo Rusinque

Superintendent of Industry and Commerce

Relations between the two countries have come under increasing pressure over Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which is being carried out with US support.

Additionally, Petro has voiced fierce criticism of the treatment of migrants in the US and the use of drones against Caribbean fishing boats accused of trafficking drugs without evidence.

Things came to a boil during the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York last week.

At an anti-genocide protest, the president said, “I ask all soldiers of the United States Army not to point their guns at humanity. Disobey Trump’s order, obey humanity’s order.”

According to the State Department, Petro “urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence.”

“We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions,” the State Department said in a post on the social media platform X.

According to Colombia’s foreign ministry, this action violated the diplomatic unity of heads of state for visiting UN meetings.

By violating international diplomatic norms and trampling on our immunity, the United States presents itself as both judge and party to its own arbitrary actions. This decision confirms its intention to restrict Colombian sovereignty. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The ongoing crisis could have unforeseen consequences in January, when Colombia will join the UN Security Council, whose meetings are also held in New York.