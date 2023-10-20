Supreme court magistrate allegedly tipped off crime family over investigation

One of the magistrates of Colombia’s Supreme Court allegedly alerted the Gnecco crime family that their phones were being wiretapped.

The magistrate, Javier Farfan, denied any irregularities in the investigation into election fraud by the fugitive crime family matriarch, Cielo Gnecco, and her nephew, former Senator Jose Alfredo Gnecco.

Farfan asked Congress, the only body that can investigate supreme court magistrates, to investigate the allegation that was made in two police investigation reports.

Television network Caracol revealed earlier this week that, according to a wiretap transcript from August 2019, Gnecco warned her nephew that his phone was being wiretapped.

In the alleged phone call, the fugitive said that she had been tipped off by Farfan, the magistrate investigating election fraud by the Gnecco Clan in the Cesar province and the Char Clan in Atlantico.

The transcript

(CIELO) Jose, Francisco Farfan… sent a message to tell you that the phone, yours, is being listened to, to see if you can change it.

(JOSE ALFREDO) Okay, auntie

The transcribed conversation appeared again in a police report from December 2019.

Both reports were added to the Gnecco investigation, which ended up being shelved by Farfan in February 2022.

The crime family matriarch disappeared earlier this month after a judge signed a warrants for her arrest.

In response to the Caracol investigation, Farfan denied any irregularities in the criminal investigation against the Clan that has been involved in both politics and organized crime since the 1990’s.

In an attempt to prove his innocence, the Supreme Court asked Congress accusations committee to open a formal investigation.

Farfan additionally said that he had sued Gnecco for slander.

The scandal caused by the leaked police reports comes six years after the “Toga Cartel” scandal, which revealed that Supreme Court magistrates had received bribes from allegedly criminal politicians.