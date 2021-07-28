Sending counternarcotics fund to Colombia’s mafia is patriotism?

The US Government seems to forget the 93,000 reasons not to send counternarcotics funds to Colombia where the mafia has corrupted government to an extent I have never seen.

The 93,000 reasons correspond to American lives that were lost because of drugs last year, according to the Center for Disease Control.

US drug deaths

Only a minority of these victims would have died because of Colombian drugs, but that doesn’t lessen the need for a serious policy change.

Despite the unprecedented massacre of Americans and the crippling corruption in Colombia, Washington DC doesn’t even seems to consider reallocating counternarcotics funds.

US aid for Colombia

Saving American lives no foreign policy goal?

The administration of US President Joe Biden insists on maintaining I don’t know which foreign policy goals, but saving American lives isn’t one of them.

Before you assume I am just another anti-American xenophobe, allow me to clarify that I have yet to be introduced to the first government to give a flying fuck about its citizens.

I’d bash my own government at any given day, but the Dutch fortunately aren’t confronted with the suffering Americans are subjected to.

If you think that’s because of better government, think again. I refuse to even meet with the Dutch ambassador because I don’t have time for my government’s dribble.

People elect governments to serve the people of their country and nothing else, it’s the fundament of any democracy.

Like so many others, the governments of the United States and the Netherlands wish to ignore the fact that the highest goal in government, also in foreign policy, is to serve their respective societies.

Dutch post-colonial excesses

The last time I visited the residency of the Dutch ambassador, I noticed the guy lived in a mansions that takes up an entire block in the most expensive neighborhood in Bogota.

The neighboring blocks were big enough for nine apartment buildings

The Dutch delicatessen that were flown in reminded be of the Dutch “Golden Age” 500 years ago when the slave trade brought the Netherlands unimaginable wealth.

I feasted like there was no tomorrow, because, well, fuck the Dutch. They may suffer from post-colonial delusions, but at least it’s not killings them.

“Fuck American citizens”

The residency of the American ambassador at the time was as big as that of the tat of the Dutch.

Apparently, US foreign policy and tax revenue has been so profitable that the ambassador lived in a house none of Colombia’s drug traffickers can afford.

Yet, when American colleagues asked help from the embassy because they were being intimidated, they diplomatically were told to fuck off.

When I asked if there were any pending criminal investigations against Colombian officials who were apparently trafficking drugs to the US I was told to ask the Colombian government.

When I surrendered evidence indicating that Colombia’s government was violating the human rights of an American army veteran apparently to protect an ICE funds embezzlement racket, I was also diplomatically told to fuck off.

I have spent the past 13 years exposing how the mafia has been infiltrating the Colombian government and funneled US AID funds to drug traffickers without response.

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque was elected with the help of the mafia, yet the US State Department still wants to send him US tax contributions of families who have lost their loved one to drugs.

Please file me under “terrorist”

If letting your own people die is serving your country, if that is patriotic, please file me under anti-American. Hell, call me a terrorist for all I care.

Drugs killed 30 times more people in America last year than all terrorist groups in the past two decades combined.

The US government doesn’t seem to care. I do, because two of my former interns died of overdoses and it hurts like hell.

Until Washington DC starts prioritizing the wellbeing of American citizens over the megalomania of its politicians, they can take their flag-waving patriotism and shove it up their ass.

I pledge allegiance to my fellow human beings, and specifically my American brothers and sisters who are being subjected to unimaginable suffering by politicians whose lust for power has destroyed their humanity.