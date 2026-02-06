Santiago Gallon, infamous Uribe associate, assassinated in Mexico

Santiago Gallon, one of the most infamous business associates of Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe, has been assassinated in Mexico, local media reported.

Gallon, a financier of paramilitary organization AUC and alleged drug trafficker, was reportedly shot and killed in a restaurant in Toluca, a city in the south of Mexico.

According to journalist Daniel Coronell, the infamous Uribe associate was a resident in the north American country.

Gallon first hit the headlines as the man who allegedly ordered the assassination of legendary soccer player Andres Escobar after scoring an own goal at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

The paramilitary financier spent 15 months in prison for trying to cover up the murder that was committed by his driver.

Gallon hit the headlines again in 2007 when now-President Gustavo Petro alleged that the Uribe and Gallon families helped create the Bloque Metro, a paramilitary group that emerged in the Antioquia province shortly after the assassination of Escobar.

The self-proclaimed businessman was sentenced to three years in prison in 2010 for his support to multiple paramilitary groups in the second half of the 1990’s and the first half of the 2000’s.

Gallon was arrested again in 2018 on drug trafficking charges.

Some time after this arrest, the notorious paramilitary financier moved to Mexico.