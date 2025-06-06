Former paramilitary commanders suspend participation in Colombia’s peace programs

Sixteen former commanders of the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC suspended their cooperation with Colombia’s government because of a “repeated failure to comply with commitments.”

In an open letter, the 16 former commanders said that the Peace Commissioner’s Office (OCCP) failed to follow up on the instructions of President Gustavo Petro to involve the former AUC chiefs in peace building efforts.

Signatories of the letter

Arnubio Triana, a.k.a. “Botalon”

Former commander of the “Puerto Boyaca Self-Defense Forces” and “Los Botalones”

Former commander of the “Puerto Boyaca Self-Defense Forces” and “Los Botalones” Hector Jose Buitrago, a.k.a. “El Patron”

Former commander of the Casanare Campesino Self-Defense Forces

Former commander of the Casanare Campesino Self-Defense Forces Ramiro Vanoy, a.k.a. “Cuco Vanoy”

Former commander of the Mineros Bloc

Former commander of the Mineros Bloc Hernan Giraldo, a.k.a. “El Taladro”

Former commander of the Tayrona Resistance Front

Former commander of the Tayrona Resistance Front Luis Eduardo Cifuentes, a.k.a. “El Aguila”

Former AUC commander in the Cundinamarca province

Former AUC commander in the Cundinamarca province Manuel de Jesus Piraban, a.k.a. “Pirata”

Former commander of the Centaurus Bloc and the Llanos Heroes Front

Former commander of the Centaurus Bloc and the Llanos Heroes Front Juan Francisco Prada, a.k.a. “Juancho Prada”

Former commander of the Hector Julio Peinado Bloc

Former commander of the Hector Julio Peinado Bloc Jose Baldomero Linares, a.k.a. “Guillermo Torres”

Former commander of the Meta and Vichada Campesino Self-Defense Forces

Former commander of the Meta and Vichada Campesino Self-Defense Forces Salvatore Mancuso, a.k.a. “El Mono”

Former commander of the Cordoba Bloc and the Catatumbo Bloc

Former commander of the Cordoba Bloc and the Catatumbo Bloc Carlos Mario Jimenez, a.k.a. “Macaco”

Former commander of the Central Bolivar Bloc

Former commander of the Central Bolivar Bloc Diego Fernando Murillo, a.k.a. “Don Berna”

Former leader of the “Oficina de Envigado”

Former leader of the “Oficina de Envigado” Rodrigo Tovar, a.k.a. “Jorge 40”

Former commander of the “Northern Bloc”

Former commander of the “Northern Bloc” Rodrigo Perez, a.k.a. “Julian Bolivar”

Former commander of the Central Bolivar Bloc

Former commander of the Central Bolivar Bloc Fredy Rendon, a.k.a. “El Aleman”

Former commander of the Elmer Cardenas Bloc

Former commander of the Elmer Cardenas Bloc Edwar Cobos, a.k.a. “Diego Vecino”

Former commander of the Montes de Maria Bloc

Former commander of the Montes de Maria Bloc Hector German Buitrago, a.k.a. “Martin Llanos”

Former commander of the Casanare Campesino Self-Defense Forces

Consequently, the former paramilitaries said the president would have to decide whether or not to revive their involvement in the government’s Total peace program as formal “peace managers.”

This decision is due to OCCP’s repeated non-compliance with its commitments. Reality showed that these designations in practice became a merely symbolic gesture, since the OCCP never had the intention or real commitment to materialize them. The repeated non-compliance, systematic delays, the damaging lack of transparency, and the open insubordination to its direct and public presidential orders, the lack of effective management and political will on the part of this office have undermined confidence, making it impossible to continue our efforts in an efficient and dignified manner. Former AUC commanders

The former AUC chiefs, some of whom remain in prison, requested a meeting with Petro in the hope this would allow the resumption of their participation in the government’s peace programs.