President of Colombia’s Constitutional Court falsely accuses mother of extramarital child of rape

The president of Colombia’s Constitutional Court has been forced to retract false claims that his extramarital child was the result of sexual abuse.

Constitutional Court Magistrate Jorge Enrique Ibañez made the sexual abuse and other false claims in an interview with news website Casa Macondo, which was investigating the disappearance of court documents confirming the existence of the magistrate’s illegitimate son.

While investigating Ibañez over his son and the disappearance of the court documents, Ibañez accused the mother of his extramarital son of drugging and raping him.

(My) paternity appears… as a consequence of conduct of which I was a victim… of sexual abuse by a woman… because the mother of that young man is about 10 or 15 years older than me. Jorge Enrique Ibañez

The magistrate added that the mother stalked him and that he “probably ended up in a defenseless situation where I could have had a relationship with her.”

The judge presiding over the criminal case ruled that the magistrate’s statement published by Casa Macondo violated the rights to honor and good name of the mother.

The judge ordered Ibañez to formally retract his claim on the same website that published his initial lie.

The controversy surrounding his firstborn started decades ago, when the young man claimed that Ibañez was his father.

Ibañez’s son filed a lawsuit seeking parental recognition in 2002, but the magistrate insisted that he was not the father.

The court ordered a DNA test, which the magistrate refused to take until the court ordered him to comply in 2003.

The test showed that he was indeed the father of the child, with more than 99.99% certainty.

In an interview with Casa Macondo in August, Ibañez said that “it was likely that the DNA evidence was false.”

Casa Macondo further investigated the case and found out that the magistrate’s former mistress was only six years older than Ibañez, not “10 to 15” as claimed by the magistrate.

In October this year, Ibañez had another interview with the news website, wherein he made his statements on being drugged and sexually abused.

These statements prompted the mother to file criminal charges against the magistrate.