Colombia’s Senate elects new Constitutional Court magistrate amid corruption concerns

Colombia’s Senate elected former ombudsman Carlos Camargo to the Constitutional Court, despite corruption concerns.

The Senate elected Camargo from a short list that had been presented by the Supreme Court.

The election spurred major controversy because of Camargo’s alleged clientelism and ties to corrupt politicians from the Caribbean Coast.

La Silla Vacia reported in July that during his tenure as ombudsman, Camargo appointed relatives of nine out of the 22 Supreme Court Justices, and gave contracts and positions to five Senators.

The Supreme Court, in turn, put Camargo on its Constitutional Court shortlist.

In an attempt to prevent the election of the former ombudsman, the government lobbied for the election of one of his competitors, Maria Balanta, which failed miserably.

The Senate vote resulted in 62 votes for Camargo and 41 for Balanta, implying that coalition senators voted for what was considered the opposition candidate.

In response, President Gustavo Petro asked ministers from political parties suspected of having voted in favor of Camargo to resign, according to local media.

“The vote will define the entire framework of alliances in Congress,” Petro said ahead of the votes, emphasizing the high stakes.

Possible resignations

Antonio Sanguino (Labor / Alianza Verde)

Diana Morales (Trade / Liberal Party)

Julian Molina (Information Technology / U Party)

Both the government and the opposition saw the vote as crucial for securing a majority in the Constitutional Court, as it has major influence over national politics.

The Constitutional Court’s main tasks

Review congressional bills and government decrees

Deciding on lawsuits relating to constitutional rights

Review the validity of proposed referendums

Oversee international treaties

Because of the clientelism allegations, the State Council could potentially declare the Senate vote null and void.

The administrative court in 2016 annulled the re-election of former Inspector General Alejandro Odoñez, who had also been giving out jobs to magistrates and lawmakers.