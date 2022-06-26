Petro’s first moves to restructure Colombia’s government

President-elect Gustavo Petro announced key appointments to form Colombia’s new government and a majority coalition.

The appointments indicate that Petro seeks a significant reorganization of the government and the security forces after taking power on August 7.

The president-elect’s progressive “Historic Pact” party additionally appears to be serious about Petro’s plans to form a broad coalition that includes more conservative forces.

The reorganization of government

Conservative politician Alvaro Leyva will be Colombia’s foreign minister, the progressive president-elect announced on Saturday.

Leyva will take over the position from outgoing Vice-President Marta Lucia Ramirez, who is also a member of the Conservative Party.

Contrary to Martinez, Leyva has been one of the main promoters of a peace process that followed a 2016 deal between former President Juan Manuel Santos and the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC.

Ahead of the elections, Petro had already said that Vice-President-elect Francia Márquez would lead the new Equality Ministry, which would seek to improve conditions for women and ethnic minorities.

The president-elect has yet to announce other key ministers like those of the Interior, Finance, Defense and Economy.

Reorganization of the security forces

Petro appointed former retired police General William Salamanca to coordinate the transition of the police, but has yet to formally announce which ministry would become their superior.

President Ivan Duque removed Salamanca from his position in 2020 after the former inspector’s corruption investigations caused tensions with allegedly corrupt commanders of the National Police.

Ahead of the elections the president-elect vowed to separate the National Police from the Military that both fall under the responsibility of the Defense Ministry at the moment.

This separation was recommended by the human rights commission of the Organization of American States after investigations into structural abuse of force by the police.

A “Great National Agreement” in Congress?

Petro’s “Historic Pact” party elected senior liberal Senator Roy Barreras as the president of Congress, which will be inaugurated on July 20.

The move appears to be in line with Petro’s expressed intentions to govern with the support of a “Great National Agreement,” which in Congress would consist of a broad coalition.

The Historic Pact achieved a major victory in the congressional elections in March, but must form an alliance with other parties in order to obtain a majority coalition.

The Green Alliance Party formally announced that it had joined the government coalition on Friday.

Former President Cesar Gaviria said Thursday that his Liberal Party was also seeking to join the coalition.

Coalition forming

The majority of elected Conservative Party (CP) lawmakers surprisingly said on Saturday they also wanted to join Petro’s “Great National Agreement.”

The rebellion led to the resignation of CP president Efrain Cepeda, who wanted his party to form an opposition coalition with the far-right Democratic Center party of former President Alvaro Uribe.

Fear of 2019 local elections?

Until Saturday, no political party had formally declared its opposition to the incoming government.

The parties that supported Duque lost a lot of power as a consequence of convincing opposition victories in both the presidential and elections.

These parties could be marginalized even further in the local and regional elections next year.

This political uncertainty appears to be benefiting Petro who achieved a virtual majority in Congress in a matter of days.