Perpetual presidential self-ridicule: Colombia’s new normal?

Colombia’s president Ivan Duque‘s making a fool of himself on a daily basis is a welcome distraction during the COVID-19 pandemic, but could become “the new normal.”

Duque’s daily COVID Variety Show on Facebook may not be a success, but his public performances are becoming increasingly hilarious, except for the president himself.

One day after forgetting to open the congressional year, the president tried to get tough on the country’s war crimes tribunal, only to be reminded of his ignorance by the president of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), Patricia Linares.

“After four years you have to insist,” said the president, adding that in regards to war criminals “after four years we expect them to be processed and have a sanction.”

“Mr. President, one detail. On January 18, 2018 — in this very room — we took possession of the judges… exactly two and a half years, not four years ago,” Linares responded.

The “detail” Duque forgot at the JEP fortunately was not as embarrassing as Monday’s when the president forgot to effectively open the congressional year after his inaugural speech.

The president’s increasingly consistent blunders provide some consolation and distraction for Colombians who are increasingly affected by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Duque’s frivolous response to the crisis of the century.

The highlight of the president’s attempt to leadership was when he introduced cardboard cutout cartoon figures that would allow Colombians to indicate to others whether they were maintaining social distancing.

The policy was never realized after Duque found himself submerged in ridicule on social media, despite efforts of corporate to prevent the president from destroying his authority.

After Linares was done lambasting Duque, RCN Television, which has been accused of complicity in war crimes, reported the exact opposite.

Newspaper El Tiempo, which is owned by Duque’s financial patron, tried to do a similar thing on Monday, claiming the utter chaos caused by Duque was in fact “an opening of Congress in which responsibility reigned.”

The flurry of meme’s depicting the president as a clown and calls for Duque to resign indicated the opposite.