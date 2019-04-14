Native Colombian leader assassinated in war-torn northwest

A paramilitary group allegedly assassinated a native Colombian leader in the northwest of the country, half a year after he requested protection from the government.

The murder of the indigenous leader is the second since President Ivan Duque refused to meet with indigenous leaders on Tuesday citing security concerns.

The protection that never came

According to national indigenous organization ONIC, Aquileo Mecheche and other leaders from the Choco province “since November asked for protection to the National Protection Unit” (UNP) after receiving death threats.

Anonymous sources from Riosucio, Choco, reportedly told weekly Semana that members of paramilitary group AGC murdered the leader.

The paramilitaries and the military have been fighting Marxist ELN guerrillas in the region for years.

Mecheche was taken from his home and assassinated across the street from [local indigenous council] Camizba.

According to ONIC, the 52-year-old Mecheche was shot in the face three times and left behind his wife and eight children.

The United Nations’ human rights office in Colombia called on “the competent authorities to urgently investigate and clarify the assassination of the indigenous authority and human rights defender.”

The leader’s remains were “returned to Mother Earth” by his community on Sunday.

A death foretold

Mecheche was one of the leaders who urged the government to protect the communities last month.

The Embera leaders said multiple children had died because minefields laid by illegal armed groups impeded the communities to access health care.

Defense Minister Guillermo Botero refused to confirm the deaths, but was embarrassed after the community published images of the children’s funerals to prove their leaders weren’t lying.

In a bitter reference to Colombia’s dominant religion, Christianity, ONIC said on Sunday that “the Way of the Cross in Choco is long.”

In the municipality of Bagado, another Embera leader, Abelardo Rivera, died due to the absence of healthcare… With Abelardo, there are more than 10 native Colombians reported to have died this year due to the lack of healthcare, largely because of the confinement to which they are subjected by the armed conflict in their territory.

ONIC

The assassination of their leader is not just a blow to the Embera people in northwest Colombia, but also to ONIC, which has been trying to persuade the government to curb what they consider an extermination of indigenous peoples.