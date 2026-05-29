National Registry fails to dispel repeated fraud concerns of Colombia’s left

Colombia President Gustavo Petro and members of his leftist Historic Pact party have repeatedly clashed with the National Registry over concerns that fraud could decide the upcoming presidential election.

The National Registry, which organizes the elections, for weeks has been running ads on social media to convince voters that the electoral system is fraud-proof.

The campaign seeks to dispel ongoing allegations that the software that sends tallies from tens of thousands of voting booths to the central computer can be tampered with.

Petro on multiple occasions said that the National Registry failed to comply with a 2018 court order that ordered the nationalization of the software and shield it from fraud.

The software continues to be the property of the controversial company Thomas Greg & Sons, which is owned by two convicted fraudsters.

Because this company has claimed that its software is a trade secret, IT experts of the Historic Pact have not been allowed to conduct audits that would allow them to confirm the software’s code can’t be altered.

“Without a proper audit of the election software, there can be no full confidence in the process,” said the political party in a statement earlier this month.

The Historic Pact sued the National Registry on Thursday in a last-minute attempt to force the election organizer to guarantee the tracking of tally sheets as they are integrated in the total vote count.

The party additionally claimed that hundreds of its witnesses appeared registered as the witnesses of far-right parties.

“The usurpation of our election observers constitutes fraud and involves criminal offenses that must be investigated by the prosecution, said party activist and former National Electoral Council magistrate Luis Guillermo Perez.

The party has mobilized its base to prevent situations in the congressional elections of 2022 when an alleged error erased hundreds of thousands of votes for the party.