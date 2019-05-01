Maduro says Colombia aided Guaido’s second failed plot to sway Venezuela’s military

Disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Colombia’s government on Tuesday of aiding opposition leader Juan Guaido in his second failed attempt to assume control over the country’s military this year.

Maduro took to national television after a day of riots that followed Guaido’s early-morning announcement he had initiated the “final phase” of a plan to assume power.

Guaido’s plot failed and the Venezuelan government quickly moved to reiterate its control over the military, which has largely remained loyal to Maduro.

Never before in the history of Venezuela has there been an uprising due to the obsessive, nefarious determination of an opposition group of the Venezuelan far-right, the Colombian oligarchy and US imperialism, for their stubborn position to overthrow the constitutional government of Venezuela, to impose an illegitimate government.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque has been among the staunchest of allies of Guaido, who declared himself president earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Duque called on the Venezuelan military to “put themselves on the right side of history” and join Guaido, whose presidential bid received the support of most countries in the Americas and Europe.

Maduro can count on the support of Russia and China.

Colombia’s military reportedly declared the highest state of alert for units at the border amid apparent fears of a possible retaliation, but no incidents were reported.

The US reportedly flew a general to Colombia’s capital Bogota to “analyze the situation on the Venezuelan border.”

Colombia’s government has been ambiguous about whether it would support a violent overthrow of the government of Maduro, whose January reelection has not been recognized by dozens of countries in the Americas and Europe.

US President Donald Trump has consistently said “all options are on the table,” including a military coup that has unanimously been rejected by countries in Europe and Latin America.

Following Guaido’s second failed attempt to obtain military support this year, Colombia’s foreign minister called an urgent meeting of the Lima Group, a provisional union of Latin American countries and Canada that support Guaido, but have rejected a military solution to the political crisis.