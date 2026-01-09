“Ivan Mordisco” calls on Colombia’s guerrilla groups to unite against “the interventionist eagle”

EMC commander “Ivan Mordisco” called on Colombia’s guerrilla groups to bridge divisions and jointly combat US imperialism in the region.

In a message to the ELN, the Segunda Marquetalia, the EPL and the Coordinadora Nacional Ejercito Bolivariana, the FARC dissident chief stressed that “US imperialism is once again striking against our sister nation, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

This aggression is not just an attack on a sister nation. It is a direct affront to the great homeland that [the Liberator Simon] Bolívar dreamed of. It is the boot that seeks to trample on our sovereignty, our dignity, and our right to self-determination. EMC commander Ivan Mordisco

Mordisco urged the rival guerrilla groups to overcome “differences inherited from the past” as “today we are looking at the same enemy.”

“Destiny is calling out to us that it’s time to come together and embrace ourselves in the shared trenches,” according to the EMC commander.

We urgently call on you to attend a summit of insurgent commanders from Colombia and all our Americas. Enough military interventions for economic gain and cultural domination. Let all forms of imperialist aggression cease. EMC commander Ivan Mordisco

“Let us forge the great insurgent bloc that will drive back the enemies of our great fatherland,” said Mordisco, who founded the EMC in 2016 in opposition to the participation of the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC in a peace process.

Since the creation of the EMC, Mordisco’s guerrillas and the ELN have been vying for control over the border with Venezuela, and have become active in clandestine mining activities in the southern jungles of the neighboring country.

The groups have tried to bridge divisions on multiple occasions, but have yet to forge a united front that would allow them to overthrow the State.

President Gustavo Petro has accused the guerrilla group of having abandoned their revolutionary principles for financial gains.