How zealots ruined the inauguration of Colombia’s president

The inauguration of President Ivan Duque was going to be elegant and worthy of a conservative head of state trying to rise above a divided people. Until Congress President Ernesto Macias opened his mouth.

The senator’s venomous speech spurred lawmakers of several parties to abandon the ceremony over the vile rhetoric and uninhibited attacks on an ongoing peace process.

Duque’s well-prepared and coherent speech in which he set out his government program was overshadowed by the almost religious zeal of the president of Congress who spoke like a far-right hooligan.

The controversial speech laid bare how Duque — a generally soft-spoken and well-groomed neo-conservative — has to deal with extremist allies that are powerful enough to embarrass the president and many Colombians in front of the international community.

Why an unhinged fanatic spoke at a presidential inauguration

Macias was allowed to talk because the Senate elected him president despite the lawmaker’s alleged lies about his graduation from high school. The country’s top lawmaker was forced to admit he dropped out of school, but eventually did obtain a high school diploma.

Duque also falsified his CV with a non-existent Harvard degree, but he is most certainly educated and considerably more moderate than the extremist president of Congress.

Ignoring the incoming president, Macias embarked on a passionate eulogy for Uribe and accused the Supreme Court of investigating the former president’s alleged ties to death squads because of “political inclinations, personal feelings or other interests.”

Santos ‘leaves the country in the midst of a new war”

Macias also saved no superlatives to discredit the legacy of outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

According to Macias, Santos left Duque with “the most worrying numbers in history” because he strayed away from Uribe’s militaristic Democratic Security policy that included the mass execution of civilians and other war crimes currently investigated by the court.

Santos abandoned the Democratic Security Policy at the end of 2010 and today leaves the country in the midst of a new war that has left more than 300 civic and community leaders assassinated in the past two years alone. Today, President Duque, you receive a country that is terrorized because the crimes against security officials returned, kidnappings reappeared, extortion rose 295% in the year 2017 compared to the year 2010.

Congress President Ernesto Macias

In the name of Congress, Macias said that “we ask the judicial authorities for swiftness and results in the investigations into … Odebrecht that seriously implicate the campaign of ex-President Santos.”

Congress took down some of Macias’ most inflammatory statements after protest from lawmakers who rejected

Uribe, however, praised the speech in a private meeting after the ceremony. “Ernesto’s speech — and I say this coldly, without emotions — was absolutely necessary. It was necessary,” Uribe told his most loyal allies unaware he was being recorded by journalists.

Uribistas vs the rest

To further turn Duque’s inauguration into a political anomaly and a diplomatic blunder, his party members were filmed ridiculing Bolivian President Evo Morales. “You should have seen his face,” an unidentified “uribista” laughed.

Other coalition, independent and opposition lawmakers came short of words to repudiate of the extremism and partisan hatred expressed by Macias.

Coalition Senator Roy Barreras (U Party) said on Twitter that “I am withdrawing from the protocolary act because I could not stand the inappropriate and aggressive speech of Senator Macias.”

The senior lawmaker added that he was “very sorry I can’t hear President Duque’s speech. I’ll hear it on TV.”

Centrist representative Katherine Miranda (Green Alliance) also left over Macias’ “infamy and lies.”

Fury on social media

Univision journalist Felix Bedout called Macias’ “inflammatory, threatening and petty” speech “the biggest embarrassment in the history of presidential inaugurations in Colombia.”

Political commentator Rodrigo Uprimny said that “Macias failed to warn President Duque that ‘today you receive a country’ … where the presidency of the Senate is in the hands of Ernesto Macias.”

Human Rights activist and former leftist representative Alirio Uribe noted that Duque’s eloquent speech “is going against what the Congress president and the uribista hooligans said. What’s going to happen?”

Duque’s apparent inability to orchestrate his own inauguration left not just “the other Uribe” concerned about the president’s ability to govern.

