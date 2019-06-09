How a simple law school exercise pretty much destroyed Duque’s drug policy

The repressive drug policy of Colombia’s President Ivan Duque was legally so weak that it took no more than a Medellin law student’s school exercise to ruin it almost completely.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that two articles in the country’s Police Code that banned the consumption of alcohol and mind-altering drugs in public spaces violated the constitutional right to self-determination.

Duque left with one-legged anti-drug policy

The ruling was received with indignation by Duque who had based the government’s anti-drug policy on these articles.

Through a presidential decree issues in October last year, Duque allowed police to sanction people consuming drugs or alcohol in public and confiscate drugs considered for personal consumption.

The president’s political patron, Alvaro Uribe called, called on his conservative followers to march on Sunday against this “tragedy,”

Duque said on Saturday that police would continue confiscating drugs.

According to the president, the court ruling may have declared the 2017 Police Code articles allowing police to take punitive measures against “consumption” unconstitutional, but the decree with which he sought to crack down on both drug dealing and consumption referred to “possession and carrying,” he said.

This may be so, but it may just take one laborious law student to also end this often abused police practice; It only took one Medellin University student to remove one leg of Duque’s entire policy.

“The idea was to learn about jurisprudence”

“It started as an extracurricular exercise,” Daniel Porras, who challenged the police code articles with EAFIT law professor Alejandro Matta, told news agency Colprensa.

“Initially the idea was to learn about jurisprudence,” the law student from Medellin University said, adding that “this is the first challenge of this kind I filed.”

Both Porras and Matta admitted they felt that the Police Code infringed on their constitutional liberty to have a beer in the park, but that their “intention was to defend liberties” in general.

“Yes, we would go out for beers, but we’re not consumers. You don’t have to be a child to defend the rights of children, for example. Our intention was to defend liberties,” Porras told Colprensa.

The main argument had to do with the limit imposed on Congress so it does not interfere with what we do with our bodies. If a drug only affects the body of the consumer, it doesn’t have to be penalized. The Police Code, by itself, has other mechanisms to punish those who go too far because of these substances, regulations to avoid fights, for example.

EAFIT law professor Alejandro Matta

What about increased drug abuse and insecurity in Colombia?

The law professor dismissed the notion that their legal victory would aggravate Colombia’s growing problem with drug abuse.

“The consumption of psychoactive substances does not depend on a repressive regulation, it follows how society teaches us to deal with it. Consumption occurs, regardless of whether this is in a public space. It is not going to decrease or increase, because it depends on sociological variables that exceed the Police Code,” said Matta.

Similarly, the law professor dismissed the idea that their pursuit of freedom ignores the reality in Colombia where crime has been going up, unlike for example, in developed nations in North America and Europe where crime rates are lower and in many cases have been dropping.

When talking about security, nobody says that we are taking measures typical of a developed country. The same rule applies with freedom, it must be respected regardless of whether we are in Singapore or Spain. To me this type of thought is a form of autoxenophobia, as if for being a South American country we do not have the right to the full exercise of our freedoms.

EAFIT law professor Alejandro Matta

Both Matta and Porras hope that their successful challenge of the Police Code generates both a public debate and congressional action to define where and where not to allow the consumption of drugs.

“Our petition did not seek consumption in parks with kids,” said Matta, who proposed that “each municipality should regulate in which spaces consumption may take place.”