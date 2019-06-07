Court squashes Colombia’s ban on smoking pot and drinking beer in public

Colombia’s Constitutional Court overruled a ban on consumption of drugs and alcohol in public, one of the key elements of the government’s anti-drug policy.

According to the court, President Ivan Duque‘s decree that cracked down on the use and carrying of drugs and alcohol in public violated Colombians’ constitutional rights.

This means that police can no longer confiscate drugs considered to be for personal consumption, and people are again allowed to smoke pot and drink beer in public.

The consumption of alcohol and drugs is a fundamental right of Colombians that may not be restricted or repressed by the authorities, according to the court.

The ruling is the umpteenth smack in the face of Duque, who has barely been able to push through his hard-right agenda during his first year in office because of resistance either in Congress or the court.

The government’s entire repressive drug policy could be overturned later this year as lawmakers announced last month they were preparing a bill that would legalize the production and consumption of marijuana.

Duque’s predecessor, former President Juan Manuel Santos, spearheaded a constitutional amendment that made drug use a public health rather than a public security issue.