Front-runner Ivan Duque chickens out of election debate

Colombia’s public TV networks have canceled Thursday’s debate between presidential candidates after the refusal of front-runner Ivan Duque to take part.

Duque’s refusal to confront his opponent, the leftist Gustavo Petro, has been fiercely criticized as it disallows voters to learn about the candidates’ proposals.

The campaign team of the conservative candidate, however, has defended the decision, citing Petro’s criticism of the corruption practices and war crime allegations involving the political coalition supporting Duque.

The candidate was also fiercely criticized for falsifying his curriculum vitae.

Duque earlier said that he didn’t have time for presidential debates after the first round of elections.

Despite his disappointing debating skills, the conservative candidate won the first round with 39% of the votes.

But Duque’s refusal to take part in more debates has been fiercely criticized.

The verbals duels “are an inescapable part of the agenda of a democratic election,” political scientist Yann Basset said on Twitter.

Political commentator Jorge Restrepo said the candidate “should do at least two debates before the second round.”

The second round of elections are held on June 17.

