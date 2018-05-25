Ivan Duque, the mafia’s puppet?

Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe isn’t the only unsavory character supporting Ivan Duque. The conservative presidential candidate can count on an army of questionable political figures.

Duque’s political support team is full of political clans that have become infamous because of their ties to death squads, organized crime or corruption.

The conservative has also received the unofficial support of multiple former Medellin Cartel associates and the wife of Juan Francisco Gomez, the former governor of La Guajira who is now in prison for ordering six homicides.

Duque’s support from Congress comes from not just from the hard-right Democratic Center party (CD), but also other questionable politicians.

Nadia Blel

Senator-elect Nadia Biel (Conservative Party) is the daughter of former senator Vincente Blel, who was convicted in 2010 for his links to paramilitary groups.

Acompañanos este 19 de mayo en Cartagena en el gran cierre de campaña de nuestro Presidente @IvanDuque , en la cual compartirá sus propuestas e iniciativas por el bienestar de todos los colombianos.

Te esperamos!

Lugar: Camellón de los Mártires

Hora: 3pm pic.twitter.com/f4x6vBfj6B — Nadia Blel Scaff (@nadiablel) May 16, 2018

Alvaro Hernan Prada

At one campaign event, House Representative Alvaro Hernan Prada (Democratic Center) brought out the former Governor of Huila, Juan Cardenas Chavez, who was barred from holding public office for 10 years in 2007 for construction contracting corruption.

Nuestro exgobernador del Huila, Juan Cárdenas Chávez, comprometido con la campaña de @IvanDuque. Nos llena de orgullo la adhesión de buenos huilenses a este proyecto que rescatará Colombia. pic.twitter.com/zJrj1VG1pH — Álvaro Hernán Prada (@ALVAROHPRADA) March 26, 2018

Emeterio Montes

House Representative Emeterio Montes (Conservative Party) is the nephew of and political heir to William Montes, who was convicted for ties to paramilitaries in Bolivar. His campaign partner, Senator-elect Aida Merlano, is in jail on vote-buying charges.

Soy aliado de la persona que le apuesta a la legalidad, la equidad y el emprendimiento que necesita nuestro país. Los invito a que confiemos en que podemos ser un país: seguro, educado, con una economía dinámica, incluyente y sostenible! @IvanDuque pic.twitter.com/LFKCMxm63m — Emeterio Montes (@emeterio_montes) May 19, 2018

Jaime Felipe Lozada

House representative Jaime Felipe Lozada (Conservative Party) met with Duque and his political patron, former senator Jose Antonio Gomez, to barter a deal. Gomez has been convicted for corruption.

Jose Elver Hernandez

House Representative Jose Elver Hernandez (Conservative Party) is the heir of late former Senator Luis Humberto Gomez, who was convicted of ties to paramilitaries. He reportedly met with Duque representatives and Gonzalo Garcia, a former house representative who has been convicted for his ties to death squads, in April to negotiate support.

En Guamo y Ortega el equipo del Representante a la Cámara, José Elver Hernández "Choco" recorren sus calles y ratifican su apoyo a @IvanDuque, presidente y @mluciaramirez, vicepresidenta. pic.twitter.com/GW7XxmFGgM — Jose Elver Hernandez (@chococamaratol) May 17, 2018

Myriam Paredes

Senator Myriam Paredes (Conservative Party) is a dynasty politician from Nariño. According to the prosecutor general’s office, she embezzled assets that had been confiscated from drug traffickers.

Juan Diego Gomez

Senator-elect Juan Diego Gomez (Conservative Party) is the son of late Senator Orlando Gomez. He is in trouble with the law for alleged swindle.

Con el concejal de Medellín Jhon Jaime Moncada. Conservadores de vida presentes en la ciudad apoyando la campaña de @IvanDuque y @mluciaramirez #duquepresidente pic.twitter.com/TDULdwuZdG — Juan Diego Gómez (@Juandiegogj) May 20, 2018

Alfredo Cuello

House Representative Alfredo Cuello (Conservative Party), is being investigated for corruption. He is alleged to have received money from disgraced Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht.

Con mi amigo el Concejal Jairo Ojeda, de corazón azul, comprometido como integrante del #EquipoAzul⭕ con la campaña #DuquePresidente pic.twitter.com/FgDwYwLbZO — apecuello (@apecuello) May 25, 2018

Maria Fernanda Cabal

Senator-elect Maria Fernanda Cabal (Democratic Center) is the wife of Jose Felix Lafaurie, the far-right president of ranchers federation Fedegan, who has admitted that his organization financed death squads.

@petrogustavo ha gozado de impunidad a lo largo de su vida. Por eso promueve actuaciones tipo “asonada”: Para generar choques con la fuerza pública y después victimizarse. Lean este comunicado, ¿Son los mismos que lanzan tatucos y vuelan los dedos y piernas a nuestros policías? pic.twitter.com/kx3pX44bDa — María Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) May 23, 2018

Ciro Ramirez

Senator Ciro Ramirez (Democratic Center) is the son of the former Congress president of the same name who was convicted for his ties to paramilitary groups.

En Simijaca con concejales de todos los partidos y amigos #EnPrimeraVuelta #DuquePresidenteEnPrimeraVuelta pic.twitter.com/mBe15CkS5D — Ciro A. Ramirez (@CIROARAMIREZ) May 20, 2018

Santiago Valencia

Senator Santiago valencia (Democratic Center) is the nephew of Guillermo Valencia, the former Medellin prosecution chief who is now in prison for his ties to the AGC paramilitary group.

Honorio Henriquez

Senator Honorio Henriquez (Democratic Center) is the nephew of Miguel Pinedo, who has been convicted for using death squads to advance his political career.

No más corrupción con recursos destinados a la alimentación de los niños colombianos. #En5DíasDuquePresidente pic.twitter.com/LMOlf6izBz — Honorio Henriquez (@honohenriquez) May 24, 2018

Maria Del Rosario Guerra

Senator Maria del Rosario Guerra (Democratic Center) is the sister of Jose Elias Guerra de la Espriella, who has been convicted using mafia money in political campaigns. Her cousin, Miguel de la Espriella, was a lawmaker who was for signing the so-called “Pact of Ralito” with paramilitaries that sought to “refound the motherland.”

#DuqueSeGanóMiVoto y el de los habitantes de Sincelejo. Hoy, junto al exministro Carlos Martínez y la ciudadanía del barrio Majagual decimos: ¡@IvanDuque y @mluciaramirez triunfarán en primera vuelta! pic.twitter.com/43MsJGjm4Z — María del Rosario Guerra. (@charoguerra) May 25, 2018

Yenica Sugein Acosta

House Representative Yenica Sugein (Democratic Center) is the daughter of former governor Felix Acosta, was has been convicted of corruption.

Esteban Quintero

House Representative Esteban Quintero (Democratic Center) is the son of former Senator Ruben Dario Quintero, who was convicted for ties to paramilitaries.

Terminamos nuestra jornada en El Peñol agradeciendo infinitamente el apoyo que nos brindaron con su 241 votos de confianza, los cuales me comprometen inmesamente. Con nuestro partido Centro Democrático seguimos trabajando unidos para alcanzar la victoria #DuquePresidente pic.twitter.com/V2rti9jvaV — Esteban Quintero C (@estebanquincar) April 23, 2018

Jhon Jairo Berrio

House Representative Jhon Jairo Berrio (Democratic Center) is the former mayor of Donmatias and is being indicted for not naming a head for a hospital during his tenure. Instead, he used his power to temporarily place different people as heads.

Luis Emilio Tovar Bello

The Arauca House Representative (Democratic Center) is the political heir to the ex-governor of Arauca, Julio Acosta, convicted for ties to the local paramilitary death squad.

Jose Jaime Uscategui Pastrana

House Representative Jose Jaime Uscategui (Democratic Center) is the son of the retired general Jaime Humberto Uscategui, who was convicted for the massacre of Mapiripan.

Jennifer Arias

House Representative Jennifer Arias (Democratic Center) is accused of receiving funds for her campaign from the city hall of Villavicencio, Meta.

Ivan Duque, the mafia’s puppet? was last modified: by