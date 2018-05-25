Elections

Ivan Duque, the mafia’s puppet?

by Frank Cardona May 25, 2018

Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe isn’t the only unsavory character supporting Ivan Duque. The conservative presidential candidate can count on an army of questionable political figures.

Duque’s political support team is full of political clans that have become infamous because of their ties to death squads, organized crime or corruption.

The conservative has also received the unofficial support of multiple former Medellin Cartel associates and the wife of Juan Francisco Gomez, the former governor of La Guajira who is now in prison for ordering six homicides.

Uribe’s cartel years

Duque’s support from Congress comes from not just from the hard-right Democratic Center party (CD), but also other questionable politicians.

Nadia Blel

Senator-elect Nadia Biel (Conservative Party) is the daughter of former senator Vincente Blel, who was convicted in 2010 for his links to paramilitary groups.

Alvaro Hernan Prada

At one campaign event, House Representative Alvaro Hernan Prada (Democratic Center) brought out the former Governor of Huila, Juan Cardenas Chavez, who was barred from holding public office for 10 years in 2007 for construction contracting corruption.

Emeterio Montes

House Representative Emeterio Montes (Conservative Party) is the nephew of and political heir to William Montes, who was convicted for ties to paramilitaries in Bolivar. His campaign partner, Senator-elect Aida Merlano, is in jail on vote-buying charges.

Jaime Felipe Lozada

House representative Jaime Felipe Lozada (Conservative Party) met with Duque and his political patron, former senator Jose Antonio Gomez, to barter a deal. Gomez has been convicted for corruption.

Jose Elver Hernandez

House Representative Jose Elver Hernandez (Conservative Party) is the heir of late former Senator Luis Humberto Gomez, who was convicted of ties to paramilitaries. He reportedly met with Duque representatives and Gonzalo Garcia, a former house representative who has been convicted for his ties to death squads, in April to negotiate support.

Myriam Paredes

Senator Myriam Paredes (Conservative Party) is a dynasty politician from Nariño. According to the prosecutor general’s office, she embezzled assets that had been confiscated from drug traffickers.

Juan Diego Gomez

Senator-elect Juan Diego Gomez (Conservative Party) is the son of late Senator Orlando Gomez. He is in trouble with the law for alleged swindle.

Alfredo Cuello

House Representative Alfredo Cuello (Conservative Party), is being investigated for corruption. He is alleged to have received money from disgraced Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht.

Maria Fernanda Cabal

Senator-elect Maria Fernanda Cabal (Democratic Center) is the wife of Jose Felix Lafaurie, the far-right president of ranchers federation Fedegan, who has admitted that his organization financed death squads.

Ciro Ramirez

Senator Ciro Ramirez (Democratic Center) is the son of the former Congress president of the same name who was convicted for his ties to paramilitary groups.

Santiago Valencia

Senator Santiago valencia (Democratic Center) is the nephew of Guillermo Valencia, the former Medellin prosecution chief who is now in prison for his ties to the AGC paramilitary group.

Honorio Henriquez

Senator Honorio Henriquez (Democratic Center) is the nephew of Miguel Pinedo, who has been convicted for using death squads to advance his political career.

Maria Del Rosario Guerra

Senator Maria del Rosario Guerra (Democratic Center) is the sister of Jose Elias Guerra de la Espriella, who has been convicted using mafia money in political campaigns. Her cousin, Miguel de la Espriella, was a lawmaker who was for signing the so-called “Pact of Ralito” with paramilitaries that sought to “refound the motherland.”

Yenica Sugein Acosta

House Representative Yenica Sugein (Democratic Center) is the daughter of former governor Felix Acosta, was has been convicted of corruption.

Esteban Quintero

House Representative Esteban Quintero (Democratic Center) is the son of former Senator Ruben Dario Quintero, who was convicted for ties to paramilitaries.

Jhon Jairo Berrio

House Representative Jhon Jairo Berrio (Democratic Center) is the former mayor of Donmatias and is being indicted for not naming a head for a hospital during his tenure.  Instead, he used his power to temporarily place different people as heads.

Luis Emilio Tovar Bello

The Arauca House Representative (Democratic Center) is the political heir to the ex-governor of Arauca, Julio Acosta, convicted for ties to the local paramilitary death squad. 

Jose Jaime Uscategui Pastrana

House Representative Jose Jaime Uscategui (Democratic Center) is the son of the retired general Jaime Humberto Uscategui, who was convicted for the massacre of Mapiripan.

Jennifer Arias

House Representative Jennifer Arias (Democratic Center) is accused of receiving funds for her campaign from the city hall of Villavicencio, Meta.

