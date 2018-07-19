Fernando Gaviria becomes Colombia’s 2nd rider to abandon Tour de France

Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria pulled out of the Tour de France on Thursday, hours after Rigoberto Uran did the same.

The Alpe d’Huez, a.k.a. “the Greatest Climb in Cycling” was too much for the sprinter, who pocketed two stage victories early in the prestigious tour.

According to Gaviria’s team Quick-Step, “the brutal course and extreme heat took their toll” on the debutant.

Uran, who ended second last year, pulled out hours earlier after he failed to recover from a crash over the weekend.

