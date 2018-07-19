Rigoberto Uran (Image: Twitter)
Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran pulls out of Tour de France

by Adriaan Alsema July 19, 2018

Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran announced his withdrawal from the Tour de France on Thursday over injuries sustained in a crash on Sunday.

Uran, who ended second in the Tour’s general classification last year, decided not to appear at the start of the 12th stage, claiming he was in pain.

“I didn’t recover after the crash. Yesterday in the first real climb, all day, there was pain in my body,” the extroverted rider from Urrao, Antioquia said on his team’s Twitter account.

After Saturday’s crash, fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana replaced Uran as the fastest rider in the general classification.

Quintana is 59 seconds after tour leader Geraint Thomas from France and 39 seconds after favorite Chris Froome.

