“Don’t try” attacking Colombia, Petro warns US

President Gustavo Petro warned the United States not to attack Colombia in response to a threat by the conservative US Senator Lindsay Graham.

In a post on social media platform X, Petro said that “the Colombian people, every time they are attacked anywhere, en masse head to the mountains and arm themselves” to become “invisible like the jaguar with passionate stealth.”

“Don’t try it, that’s the only advise I give,” said the president, “because I know the history of my people and I am… the legitimate son of my people.”

The Colombian people, every time they are attacked anywhere, en masse head to the mountains and arm themselves, and their warriors are invisible and act like the jaguar with passionate stealth. President Gustavo Petro

Petro responded to the conservative US Senator Lindsay Graham, who told television network CBS on Sunday that US President Donald Trump was planning attacks on Colombia and its neighbor to the east, Venezuela.

“Trump sees Venezuela and Colombia as direct threats to our country because they house narco-terrorists,” Lindsay told Face the Nation.

President Trump told me yesterday that he plans to brief members of Congress when he gets back from Asia about future potential military operations against Venezuela and Colombia, so there will be a congressional briefing about the potential expanding from the sea to the land. I support that idea, but I think he has all the authority he needs. US Senator Lindsay Graham

In a series of posts in response to Lindsay’s threat, Petro called on “centrist forces that didn’t fall on their knees as lackeys” of the US to talk “as friends” ahead of a possible imperial offensive and elections that are planned for 2026.

Relations with the US have deteriorated over Trump’s backing of a genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and drone strikes on fishing boats accused of trafficking drugs in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

These extrajudicial killings have left at least one Colombian fisherman dead, according to the victim’s family.