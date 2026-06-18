De la Espriella tells Trump they will “combat transnational crime and the radical left”

The far-right frontrunner in Colombia’s election race, Abelardo de la Espriella, told US President Donald Trump he will help “fight the radical left that seeks to destroy the values our Nations are built upon.”

De la Espriella responded to Trump’s third endorsement on his Truth Social website.

In the endorsement, the US president claimed that De la Espriella “is running against a Radical Left Marxist in the Runoff on Sunday.”

Because of his tremendous accomplishment in life, and his political support for me, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement. US President Donald Trump

In his response, De la Espriella said that “you and I will share a responsibility given to us by God and the People: to fight the radical left that seeks to destroy the values our Nations are built upon.”

Together, President Trump, we will combat transnational crime and the radical left, and we will unite Colombia and the United States as peoples bound by the values of freedom, greatness, and the rule of law. You are an inspiration to all of us who, like you, want to change politics forever. Let’s make Colombia great again. Abelardo de la Espriella

Trump’s latest endorsement appears to be a response to a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in which 11 progressive lawmakers urged the government to “investigate the sources of the funds used to finance Mr. De la Espriella’s investments in the United States, and call on President Trump to stop interfering in another country’s democratic election on behalf of an individual who may pose a threat to U.S. interests.”

There are also significant questions about the sources of Mr. De la Espriella’s vast fortune. Several of his former clients have accused him of having pocketed funds allegedly intended to be used for bribing key judicial actors, and some of his associates have been credibly implicated in wire fraud. Moreover, he and his spouse are connected to at least 14 Florida-based apparent shell companies and a number of multi-million-dollar Florida real estate purchases involving funds whose source is not clear. US lawmakers

De la Espriella became the frontrunner in the election race after obtaining more than 10 million votes (44%) in the first round of elections.

His opponent, the leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda, filed criminal charges against the far-right candidate for his ties to the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC.