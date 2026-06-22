De la Espriella claims victory, warns Colombia’s left to “refrain from sparking social unrest”

The projected winner of Colombia’s election, Abelardo de la Espriella, claimed victory and warned opponents to “refrain from sparking social unrest.”

During his victory speech, De la Espriella ignored electoral authorities’ alert that Sunday’s count was preliminary and that the official results will be the result of a scrutiny process.

With a difference of 250,000 votes, Cepeda earlier announced that lawyers had begun challenging 33,000 of 122,020 ballot boxes before electoral authorities.

According to the far-right leader, Petro and Cepeda, “by denying to accept the election results are not defying ‘El Tigre’, but rather the millions of citizens who secured the victory.”

De la Espriella asked his supporters to “confront those who disregard the will expressed at the polls.”

Petro and Cepeda, refrain from sparking social unrest. Respect the people’s verdict and democracy. There will be no third round of voting in the streets here. Accept the result, pack your bags, and prepare to serve in the opposition… Senator-elect Ivan Cepeda, refrain from inciting violence and sowing terror. Abelardo de la Espriella

The president-elect said he wanted to be “the president of all Colombians” and vowed to give lower authorities the space to work.

Colombia’s mayors and governors will be able to chart the course of their territories with the national government as an ally. The judicial branch will be respected, and its decisions will be upheld without hesitation and with full autonomy. Today, those of us who have never had a voice at the polls have won. We have defeated the usual suspects and the guns that threatened thousands of Colombians. Abelardo de la Espriella

Electoral authorities are expected to announce the formal election results within a week.