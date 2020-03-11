Coronavirus: Colombia to isolate incoming visitors from China, Italy, Spain and France

Colombia’s authorities said they will isolate all incoming visitors from China, Italy, Spain and France as a measure to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry decided to deviate from the original protocol after the confirmation of three more infections in the country’s second largest city Medellin surprised authorities.

President Ivan Duque said on Twitter that “the preventive isolation of people coming from these countries is to protect public health.”

According to the protocol that has been put in place, migration officials will refer travelers from risk countries to health officials for a health inquiry.

High risk countries

China

Itality

Spain

France

Risk countries

Ecuador

Germany

Japan

United States

South Korea

So far, four people in Medellin, one in the capital Bogota and one in the southwestern city of Buga have been infected by the virus that has killed more than 4,000 people, mainly in China, and has infected almost 120,000 people in some 110 countries.

The new measures have no effect on internal flights, or other forms of travel and movement.