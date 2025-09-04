Colombia’s prosecution links alleged drug lord to assassination of Miguel Uribe

The investigation into the assassination of far-right senator Miguel Uribe has revealed the possible involvement of one of Bogota’s most notorious mafia suspects.

During the indictment hearing of one of the gang members allegedly involved in the assassination, the prosecution revealed WhatsApp conversations in which the suspect, Harold Daniel Barragan, said he was distributing drugs and chemicals for “El Mosco.”

Almost immediately, President Gustavo Petro confirmed on Twitter that Oscar Alcantara, a.k.a. “El Mosco,” was one of Bogota’s most important drug lords when Petro was mayor between 2012 and 2015.

The alleged drug lord was arrested in Ecuador in March 2013 and subsequently jailed in Bogota while on trial for his alleged involvement in at least 30 homicides and control over “The Bronx,” a downtown site where drug dealers did their business without any police interference.

Ecuadorean authorities said that Mosco had created similar drug dealing operations in the capital Quito.

A Bogota judge absolved the alleged drug lord in May 2016, a week before local authorities evicted and demolished The Bronx, an operation that was proudly led by Uribe.

Unconfirmed information reportedly leaked by prosecutors ahead of Barragan’s arrest already suggested that the senator’s assassination may have been an act of revenge by El Mosco, who was allegedly making more than $1.2 million a month in The Bronx.

Following his release from jail, the alleged drug lord allegedly teamed up with paramilitary organization EGC in an attempt to convert Bogota’s gangs into an army of assassins at the service of an international drug trafficking called the Junta del Narcotrafico.”

Two hypotheses arise: either alias “El Mosco” took revenge on the government secretary who crushed the Bronx, scattering “ollas” throughout the city, or alias “El Mosco” was paid a large sum of money to assassinate Senator Miguel Turbay. Or both. President Gustavo Petro

The whereabouts of El Mosco have been unknown since the dismantling of El Bronx and the failed attempt to convicts him for his alleged role in Bogota’s underworld.

Uribe, a candidate in the primaries of the far-right Democratic Center party, was shot on June 7 and died from his injuries two months later.