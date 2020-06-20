Colombia’s president urges ‘we shouldn’t talk about who’s to blame’ for his mistakes

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque admitted his idea or organize a tax-free shopping day in the midst of a pandemic was a mistake, but stressed “we shouldn’t ask ourselves who’s to blame.”

“Imbecile” went trending on Twitter on Saturday morning in reference to the president over the epidemiological nightmare that has since been called “Covid Friday.”

In what Duque called part of his plan to reactivate the economy, the president revived a campaign promise to introduce three days without sales tax of in the weeks leading up to the projected peak of coronavirus deaths and pandemics.

The tax-free shopping day turned into such a potentially deadly disaster — with huge crowds gathered at large retailers to take advantage of what was basically a 19% discount — it reached international headlines.

Duque admitted that “we saw a lot of disorder in the country,” after claiming he observed “a generalized standard of good behavior respecting social distancing” and before becoming almost entirely incoherent.

The challenge is to learn from the good, correct where necessary and advance together. If there is a mistake we should not be asking ourselves who is to blame, no, it is about how we solve it collectively, because as a society we will move forward if we leave behind the common criteria to seek to point the finger and understand that everyone, absolutely everyone, is in a process of adaptation.

President Ivan Duque

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez begged the government to limiting the remaining two days of tax-free shopping to online shopping.

While local authorities and health experts couldn’t hide their despair about Duque’s latest and possibly deadliest mishap, Colombians resumed their habitual ridiculing of the president and his alleged stupidity.

Does anyone know if Duque has reached his highest peak of stupidity or is there still a little more to go?

Twitter user