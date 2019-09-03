Colombia’s opposition backs FARC leader in call on Duque and former guerrillas to comply with peace deal

Backed by Colombia’s opposition parties, FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño on Monday urged President Ivan Duque‘s compliance with the peace deal and rejected dissident guerrillas.

In its rebuttal to the president’s speech over the “new guerrilla group” of dissident FARC commander “Ivan Marquez,” the opposition pushed forth “Timochenko” to address the nation.

Backed by opposition senators, the former guerrilla leader began by fiercely rejecting his former second-in-command’s call on FARC members to rearm.

We, the opposition parties, join the national cry of rejection of the decision, which constitutes a violation of the commitments made in the peace agreement, taken by this group of people. The proven noncompliance of the state may not be responded by other failures to comply.

FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño, a.k.a. “Timochenko”

The FARC leader reiterated that the peace process “has been supported by all Colombians who believe that through civilized dialogue and the deepening of democracy we can and must construct a better country.”

Londoño stressed that, “those who want peace are the majority and we have the obligation not to falter.”

The opposition “also rejects statements made in order to take advantage of the situation to call for the noncompliance of what has been agreed between the state and the FARC” in an indirect reference to Duque’s political patron, former President Alvaro Uribe.

The FARC leader urged Duque to “fully implement the agreement” and “is not only about offering certainties for the socio-economic and political reincorporation of former guerrilla fighters.”

The agreement is above all a route to a stable and lasting peace at a regional level, through the implementation of comprehensive rural reform, political reform, including the 16 seats for victims in the House of Representatives, certain guarantees of security for the political exercise of former guerrillas and social leaders, the dismantling of paramilitarism, as well as compliance with the more than 90,000 families who committed themselves to the voluntary replacement of crops for illicit use.

Londoño warned Duque that further attempts by the president or his minority coalition to alter the peace agreement can count on the “certain rejection” of Colombian society and the international community.

While speaking on behalf of the leftist opposition, the FARC leader’s call to implement the peace deal can also count on the support of the center right voting block that was formed last year to prevent attempts by Duque and his far-right party to undo parts of the peace deal.