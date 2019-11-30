Colombia’s anti-government protests: Bogota gives indigenous guards warm welcome

Bogota students warmly welcomed indigenous guards on Friday as they arrived in the capital to join ongoing protests against President Ivan Duque.

The first indigenous representatives arrived on Thursday already to join the massive anti-government protests that followed the students’ first national strike a week before.

The ancestral guards’ arrival

On Friday, a larger group of ancestral indigenous guards arrived at the National University in the center of the capital where they hope to be heard about the mass killing of their leaders.

Residents of Bogota welcomed the native Colombians as the “chivas,” traditional buses, entered the city.

Así Recibe Los Capitalinos A la #mingaindigena Si No Te Eriza La Piel "Algo Te Pasa" #29NElParoSigue #lamingaEnBogota #ElParoApenasComienza pic.twitter.com/BBjqVZJIQM — BLA CHAT Movimiento Político (@_BlaChaNoticias) November 29, 2019

The native Colombians’ were received even more enthusiastically by students, who have been organizing the strike since early October and received the support from native Colombian organization ONIC early this month.

The indigenous guards from the southwestern Cauca province joined the initiative over a sharp increase in ethnic violence that followed the election of Duque, who is supported by the far-right.

Llagada de la minga indígena a Bogota 👏🏻👏🏻🇨🇴🇨🇴🤝🤝💪🏻🚨 #29NParoNacional pic.twitter.com/vCm9eJiYit — sebastian Fernández (@sebastianfdzg) November 29, 2019

#29NElParoSigue | Ingresa la guardia indígena del @CRIC_Cauca a la Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Bienvenidos siempre.🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZWovlNZh7s — Colombia Informa (@Col_Informa) November 29, 2019

Paying tribute to student killed by police

Following their arrival, the indigenous guards and student protesters marched to the place where police killed a student protester last week and jointly pay tribute.

#AEstaHora la Guardia Indígena y estudiantes de Bogotá se toma. Las calles de la capital exigiendo que se caiga el Paquetazo Neoliberal de Duque y realice cambios para una Colombia en Paz.#29NParoNacional pic.twitter.com/IpJt6FfGyT — Feliciano Valencia 🌽 (@FelicianoValen) November 29, 2019

Guardia indígena y líderes de la Minga del Sur occidente colombiano llegan a Bogotá a fortalecer la movilización nacional https://t.co/63Ue9ZznVw pic.twitter.com/j0ROfIOZqT — CRIC Colombia Cauca (@CRIC_Cauca) November 30, 2019

#29NElParoSigue

La Guardia indígena del Cauca llega al sitio donde fue asesinado Dylan Cruz para rendirle homenaje.#EsmadAsesinos pic.twitter.com/Kx5RaSlxRm — Luz Marina López (@koskita) November 29, 2019

A joint manifestation at Bogota’s central square was impeded, this time not by riot police but one of the capital’s infamous rainstorms.

#Video En medio de fuertes lluvias, indígenas y estudiantes realizan manifestación en la Plaza de Bolívar #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/bWN2vpUe10 — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) November 29, 2019

Meanwhile in the rest of Bogota and Colombia

The protests that entered their 10th day on Saturday also continued in other parts of Bogota and Colombia.

Despite the heavy rains, also in the Parque de los Hippies, protests continued.

(1/2) #29NParoNacional Day 9 of Colombian protests saw La Guardia Indígena marching with a big crowd from Un Nacional to the centre of #Bogotá. Meanwhile Pq Hippies survived the downpour well and continued with their punk concert #29NElParoSigue pic.twitter.com/N7fHzH81XM — Lukas Kapunkt (@LukasKapunkt) November 29, 2019

In Bogota and Cali, football fans chanted insults to Duque’s political patron, former President Alvaro Uribe, who was told, “paramilitary, the people are fed up.”

Soy hincha del A. Nacional, y todo hincha del Nacional que se respete, siempre quiere ver perder al América de Cali, pero esta vez haré una excepción y los apoyaré para q ganen su 14va estrella Que lindo que el Paro nos haga decir este tipo de cosas y nos una como nación. pic.twitter.com/IF85Y925lo — Físico Impuro🍳🥄® (@FisicoImpuro) November 29, 2019

Also outside Cali’s football stadium, protests continues unabated.

In Medellin, football fans embarked on a musical protest, singing a variation of Italian folk song “Bella Ciao” which became the anti-fascist hymn during the reign of dictator Benito Mussolini before and during World War II and has become an “anti-uribista” hymn in Colombia.

Also elsewhere in Medellin, the stomping ground of Uribe, marches continued.

The persistent protests appear to be creating serious cracks in the minority coalition of the broadly rejected Duque administration, which has refused to negotiate with the strike leaders that demand the president withdraw controversial economic policies and implement peace policies.

Meanwhile, locals committees throughout Colombia have begun organizing a new national strike for Monday in an attempt to force the government to listen to the people.