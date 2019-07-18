Colombia upholds restrictions on aerial spraying of coca

Colombia’s Constitutional Court rejected President Ivan Duque‘s request to loosen the conditions imposed on the resumption of the use of glyphosate in the aerial spraying of coca.

The decision is the latest blow for the president’s hard-line drug policy he announced when he took office in August last year.

Duque wanted to curb the cultivation of coca, the base ingredient for cocaine, with forced eradication and aerial fumigation, but he can forget about the latter unless he wants to get in trouble with the court.

Court reminds Duque he must comply with peace deal

To make matters worse, Constitutional Court president Gloria Ortiz reminded Duque he must comply with the counternarcotics strategy agreed in a 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels he has all but abandoned.

This strategy, which is also supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and counternarcotics experts, seeks to reduce coca cultivation through crop substitution and rural development programs.

The magistrate reiterated that Duque’s National Narcotics Council (CNE) is the designated organ to decide which counternarcotics strategy to follow as long as it complies with the court’s 2017 conditions and the peace deal.

Constitutional Court conditions to resume aerial fumigation

Provide scientific and conclusive evidence that aerial fumigation is no health hazard

Legislation that includes coordination with rural communities to rule out damage to public health and the environment

Include an ethnic minority representative to the National Drug Council

Consensus with rural communities about the necessity of aerial fumigation

Implement an alert system if aerial spraying turns out to have an effect on public health or the environment

The court imposed its conditions on the resumption of the aerial fumigation of coca with glyphosate in 2017 after a farming community from the west of the country complained about the fumigation’s effects on their health and environment.

The CNE of former President Juan Manuel Santos banned the practice in 2015 amid growing evidence of the health hazards of the herbicide.

Evidence of glyphosate increasing the chances of cancer has only accumulated since then.

Duque’s disastrous bet

While Duque put his money on repressive counternarcotics promoted by the US government, the administration has all but abandoned the strategy that is widely considered more effective.

Bit by bit, Duque’s anti-drug policy is falling apart because of civil lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the hard-line policies preferred by Duque and his American counterpart Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, the court sank two articles from the country’s police code that banned the consumption of alcohol in public that formed the basis of the government’s policy to counter drug use.

Having run into constitutional walls twice, Duque’s drug policy is limp while drug trafficking is at an all-time high, according to the UN.