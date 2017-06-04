Colombia police general’s car stolen, first by transvestites at gay brothel, then by paramilitaries

The alleged identity of the robbers of a Colombian police general’s car went from two transvestites at a gay brothel to “armed men” allegedly as part of a paramilitary conspiracy within hours.

Caracol Radio reported Friday that the car of the National Police’s Human Resources director, General Jose Vicente Segura, was stolen by two transvestites at a brothel “without his bodyguards noticing.”

For obvious reasons the news went viral; transvestites don’t rob police generals’ cars on a daily basis in Colombia, especially not when the bodyguards of the Human Resources director are keeping an eye on his car while he is having sex.

To make the news even more embarrassing for National Police director Jorge Hernando Nieto is that the general in charge of police officers’ security is the same general who was implicated in an a police-run prostitution ring for which Nieto’s predecessor is currently investigated.

General implicated in prostitution ring still human resources chief?

Segura apparently was never fired, but remained in charge of the security of Colombia’s 180,000 policemen and women, including the former cadets he allegedly slept with and would be witnesses of the illegal prostitution ring he and other top police officials allegedly took part in.

Following the firing of Nieto’s predecessor, no advances in the investigation have been reported. The journalist initially reporting on the scandal, Vicky Davila, was fired from her job as news director of La FM Radio while other journalists investigating the case filed complaints of harassment and illegal spying.

What was subsequently reported was that following the scandal policemen across Colombia were increasingly being assassinated.

Segura’s apparent inaction in regards to these killings spurred the ombudsman to reprimand Nieto last month to protect his own men.

An internal memo was subsequently leaked in which again was alleged paramilitary group AGC was behind these killings, a claim rejected by the paramilitary group and not confirmed by the ombudsman.

It’s FALSE the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia would have a so-called criminal PLAN PISTOLA. It’s also a LIE that rewards are given to Colombian citizens to take the lives of members of the National Police.

We have not been able to determine from where the “plan pistola” comes.

El Tiempo, which first reported on the Pablo-Escobar-like killing spree alleging the AGC was behind this, said the claim came from an “anonymous high-ranking source” from the National Police.

Then suddenly the transvestites became paramilitaries

On Saturday the article initially claiming transvestites stole the car at a brothel was revised and claimed the robbers were “armed men.”

Hombres armados habrían perpetrado el hurto. https://goo.gl/2E7Zii Geplaatst door Caracol Radio op vrijdag 2 juni 2017

According to the revised version, National Police’s technical investigation unit DIJIN was investigating if the perpetrators were common criminals or AGC members “whose plan it is to steal public vehicles to later generate panic.”

“Officially, the Police has not mentioned the issue,” the article ended.

However, unofficially the police had gone in overdrive to make the transvestites, the brothel and the human resources chief’s implication in the prostitution ring disappear, not just on Caracol’s website.

Contradictory reports from more anonymous police sources

The institution doubled down on the claim armed men had been involved, but the intelligence services got confused.

First, intelligence unit DIJIN, the National Police’s partner at Interpol, said it was investigating the case. A different unit, the SIJIN, told weekly Semana the same day that it was investigating the case. The two units contradicted each other about the location of the robbery.

Caracol Radio continued to report on Saturday that the robbery had taken place in the Villa Mayor neighborhood, where Police in 2015 said it had placed security cameras, according to a Caracol TV broadcast from that year.

Semana reported that the SIJIN had said the robbery took place in the Muzu neighborhood, where there have been no reports of public security cameras.

According to Semana, the DIJIN’s fellow-intelligence unit unofficially told the weekly the general was not in the car at the time of the attack, that the car was not carrying police insignia and that the bodyguard, now a patrolman, was attacked at 10AM Friday morning.

The weekly added that the general “has been with the police for 34 years. He graduated as business administrator and in his current position is responsible for the quality of life of 180,000 police officers.”

‘They already said he was in a gay whorehouse’

“Let them give the entire story, they cut it up, they already said he was in a gay whorehouse,” one Semana reader commented.

The entire story seems a lot more complicated though.

The police is already investigated for the homicide of a police cadet who allegedly intended to reveal details about the pimping of police cadets implicating the human resources chief responsible for protecting the possible witnesses of his alleged wrongdoings.

