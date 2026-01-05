Colombia leads the charge against US at UN Security Council

Colombia’s ambassador to the United Nations told the Security Council that Saturday’s US attack on Venezuela was in violation of international law.

In her first appearance as a temporary member of the Security Council, Ambassador Leonor Zalabata led a large group of Latin American and African governments that condemned the government of US President Donald Trump for attacking Venezuela and the abduction of its president, Nicolas Maduro.

All of this represents clear violations of Venezuela’s sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity. There is no justification under any circumstances for the unilateral use of force or for committing an act of aggression. Ambassador Leonor Zalabata

Zalabata had called for the emergency meeting on international peace and security and received the support of China and Russia, two permanent members of the Security council.

During her address, the Colombian ambassador stressed that the US aggression against the neighboring country “sets a profoundly worrying precedent” and asked the UN to “open paths to democracy in Venezuela.”

Zalabata’s condemnation of the US received the support of other progressive Latin American democracies like Mexico, Brazil and Chile, and all represented African countries,including South Africa.

The US claim that its attack on Venezuela was justified received the support from the right-wing governments of Argentina and Paraguay, whose support for US foreign policy has been all but unconditional.

Trinidad & Tobago, one of the invited Caribbean nations, also supported the US.

The government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro became one of the most vociferous critics of US military activity in the region, particularly after Trump ordered air strikes on fishing boats suspected of trafficking drugs through the Caribbean Sea.