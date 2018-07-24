Colombia defender Santiago Arias looks set for job with Italy’s Napoli: reports

Colombia international Santiago Arias looks set to make a move to Italian side Napoli after been given permission by his club PSV Eindhoven to speak to the Naples-based outfit, reported Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

The Medellin-born defender, who has played with the Eindhoven club for the past five seasons is said to be discussing personal terms with the Italian giants with a potential transfer fee rumored to be between $12 million and $17 million.

Portuguese club Sporing Lisbon, where Arias spent two seasons between 2011 and 2013 still have the rights to a 15% share of the transfer fee.

The Dutch side recently signed a new right-back in Denzel Dumfires and with Derrick Luckassen and Pablo Rosario also capable of playing in the position, they look eager to cash in on the Colombian World Cup star.

Napoli represents an exciting new chapter for Arias as new manager Carlo Ancelotti tries to assemble a squad capable of breaking Juventus’ dominance in the league, having come close to doing so last year.

The club has just won two domestic leagues in its history, its last coming in the 1989-90 season when Argentine star Diego Maradona was on the books.

Arias began his career with Bogota-based club La Equidad before moving to Portugal in 2011 after attracting attention following impressive displays for Colombia’s under-20 side.

He struggled to make an impact with Sporting Lisbon, spending much of his time playing with the reserve team.

In 2013, PSV made a move for the dynamic right-back, reportedly paying $1.9 million in a deal that included Sporting teammate Stijn Schaars.

Arias has made 136 appearances for the Dutch club, winning three league titles. He was also named player of the year in the Dutch league for the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old has become a beacon of consistency for the Colombian national team, making 45 appearances since his debut in 2013.

He was an integral member of Jose Pekerman’s team that reached the last-16 of this summer’s World Cup in Russia before losing out to England on penalties.

