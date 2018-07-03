World Cup: England sends Colombia home following shoot-out drama

Colombia have crashed out of the World Cup after losing to England on penalties in the last-16 of the global soccer tournament.

Following a nail-biting and bad-tempered affair in Moscow, the game was decided by penalty kicks, and it was England who held their nerve and booked their place in the quarter finals after winning the shootout 4-3.

Earlier Los Cafeteros had pulled themselves back from the brink of elimination with a stoppage time goal from Yerry Mina, cancelling out Harry Kane’s earlier penalty. And after England’s Jordan Henderson saw his spot kick saved, it looked like it was Colombia who were heading to Samara to face Sweden on Saturday.

But misses from the final two attempts from the penalty spot for Colombia gave England the chance to seal the victory, and Eric Dier made no mistake and sent this country into the next round.

Following a cagey and largely uneventful first 45-minutes, the game sprung to life in the second half when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Colombia’s Christian Sanchez had manhandled Harry Kane in the box.

Despite the Colombia players doing their upmost to put Kane off and even appearing to deface the pitch to interfere with the penalty, the Tottenham Hotspur striker stepped up and duly despatched the spot kick to put England ahead and take his tally for the tournament to six.

With the game entering the final minutes of stoppage time at 1-0 and Colombia struggling to break down a resilient England defence, it looked as if the ‘Three Lions’ had done enough to book their place in the last eight of the competition. However, following a brilliant save from England keeper Jordan Pickford, Colombia were awarded a corner and centre back Mina climbed the highest to head the ball home and send the game into extra-time and then penalties.

The absence of James Rodriguez, who was again unavailable due to the calf injury that blighted his tournament, appeared to hurt Colombia and without their talisman’s creativity and energy going forward the South Americans struggled to mount a serious threat in the final third.

The result means that Colombia must wait at least another four years for their first appearance in the World Cup quarter finals, while England will now head to Samara full of confidence after shaking off their penalty shootout hoodoo.

World Cup: England sends Colombia home following shoot-out drama was last modified: by