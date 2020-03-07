Colombia confirms first case of coronavirus

Colombia’s health minister confirmed his country’s first confirmed case of coronavirus that has been spreading around the globe.

At a press conference, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said the virus was carried by a 19-year-old woman traveling from Italy.

Sixteen people who the woman has been in contact with have been put under observation as part of a contingency plan that was activated after the first case was confirmed.

President Ivan Duque urged calm and “not be carried away by paranoia.”

It is a global emergency, but we must take it on with a commitment to prevention and not be driven by paranoia, despair and even less by fake news. Those elements are important and we have acted as a country with very strict criteria.

President Ivan Duque

The government for days has warned that the arrival of the virus was a matter of time.

Health and migration authorities have been developing protocols to prevent the virus from spreading as much as possible that will now be put to the test.

According to the World Health Organization, some 100,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide. 3,000 of these patients have died, mainly in China, the BBC reported Friday.