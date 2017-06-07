Colombia ceasefire observers report 2nd case of child sex abuse

Months after observers of a ceasefire between Colombia’s government and FARC guerrillas reported a soldier had raped an 11 year-old-girl, on Monday they reported a FARC guerrilla had tried to rape two minors inside a demobilization camp.

The three-party commission confirmed that the guerrilla tried to rape two girls aged nine and three in a demobilization camp in the Antioquia province, but was caught by fellow-demobilizing guerrillas who reported the suspect to the observers.

The guerrilla has since deserted and has been expelled by the FARC, the guerrilla leadership said, meaning the former FARC member will have to face civilian justice for the double attempted rape and crimes he may have committed during the armed conflict.

The observing commission considered the attempted rape one of three “serious violations” together with the recent incursion of members of the military in a FARC demobilization camp.

According to the commission, the captain and at least one subordinate ignored FARC warnings after a guerrilla guard shot the soldier in the leg.

The last serious violation was the violation by the military of a no-fly zone above a FARC camp.

The one rape and one attempted double rape case highlights how common sexual violence among the actors in the 52-year-long armed conflict between the FARC and the State, that included multiple other illegal armed actors.

Sexual violence is a customary, extended, systematic and invisible practice within the context of the Colombian armed conflict, as is sexual exploitation and abuse.

Constitutional Court

According to the National Center for Historic Memory, more than 1,750 Colombians, mainly women and children, have fallen victim to sexual violence either by paramilitaries, guerrillas or members of the security forces.

